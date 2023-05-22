Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Playoffs 2023: IPL league matches end; MI qualifies as RCB lost against GT

IPL 2023 was at its best this season, we have seen many close encounters this year. The league stage was over yesterday, and the playoff race will begin tomorrow.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
The Indian Premier League is at its best this season. IPL 2023 was full of entertainment in the league phase, and now it's time for playoffs.

The IPL 2023 season was incredible as we got our final fours at the very last ball of the match, where Shubman Gill smashed a six for Gujarat Titans and ended the journey for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By defeating RCB at the last league match, Gujarat Titans remain the table topper with 20 points, followed by Chennai Super Kings with 17 points and Lucknow Super Giants with 17 points as well.

Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs as they won their final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and RCB lost against GT.

Virat's ton couldn't help RCB to qualify for the playoffs, as Shubman Gill's century grabbed all the attention that helped GT to register their tenth win of the season.

Playoffs Matches and Date
Gujarat Titans will face off against Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier at Chennai tomorrow, i.e., May 23. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will play Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, i.e., May 24, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The loser of qualifier 1 will get another chance to reach the finals in qualifier 2, which will be played against the winner of the eliminator, at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 26. If Gujarat Titans lose against CSK in qualifier 1, they will leverage the home advantage in the Eliminator.


The final will also be played against the winner of qualifier 1 and qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 28.

Topics :IPLIndian Premier LeagueMumbai Indians

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

