IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh stadium stats

After a series of tightly contested matches, the Punjab Kings return to their home turf, aiming to regain momentum as they face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025. The clash is set to take place at the newly built PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the Kings will be eager to deliver a strong performance in front of their home supporters. Both teams have displayed solid form throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a competitive and entertaining showdown. With plenty at stake, fans can look forward to an exciting encounter between two determined sides.
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025
The upcoming match will be held at PBKS’s home venue, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Known for its batting-friendly nature, the pitch typically offers good support to fast bowlers as well, making it a balanced surface for both departments. The conditions often encourage aggressive stroke play, which leads to high-scoring contests. In fact, the average run rate at this venue in the IPL stands at an impressive 8.84, indicating the potential for another thrilling, high-tempo encounter. Teams will look to make the most of the surface, especially during the powerplay and death overs.
Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: IPL T20 stats
|Top run getters at Mullanpur Stadium
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|High Score
|100/50
|Shashank Singh
|7
|166
|41.5
|152.44
|52*
|0/0
|Ashutosh Sharma
|4
|128
|42.66
|191.04
|61
|0/1
|Sam Curran
|5
|124
|24.8
|118.09
|63
|0/1
|Jitesh Sharma
|5
|79
|15.8
|121.53
|29
|0/0
|Suryakumar Yadav
|1
|78
|78
|147.16
|78
|0/1
Matches Played 7
Won 2
Lost 5
No Result 0
The most recent match at the venue saw the hosts Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in front of their home crowd in IPL 2025.
Other key stats for Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh
|Mullanpur Stadium key stats
|Stat
|Value
|Total Matches Played
|7
|Matches Won Batting First
|4
|Matches Won Batting Second
|3
|No Result
|0
|Won Toss and Won Match
|3
|Lost Toss and Won Match
|4
|Average First Innings Total
|167
|Highest Team Total
|219/6 by PBKS vs CSK
|Lowest Team Total
|142/10 by PBKS vs GT