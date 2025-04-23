Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: KL Rahul posts cryptic message after win against former side LSG

IPL 2025: KL Rahul posts cryptic message after win against former side LSG

Rahul's performance against his former side was also followed by a cryptic post on the batter's social media which was captioned 'Always good to be back in Lucknow!'.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

KL Rahul showcased his class with a steady unbeaten half-century as Delhi Capitals registered a dominant eight-wicket win over his former franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, on Tuesday in IPL 2025.  KL Rahul comes up with cryptic message on social media  Leading from the front, Rahul anchored the chase with a 42-ball 57*, including three fours and as many sixes, while also becoming one of the select few to cross 5,000 runs in IPL history. His performance against his former side was also followed by a cryptic post on the batter's social media which was captioned 'Always good to be back in Lucknow!'.
 
Delhi comfortably chased down the 160-run target, finishing at 161/2 in just 17.5 overs and joining Gujarat Titans at the top of the table with 12 points from six wins each. 

Abishek Porel provided the early impetus in the chase, scoring a fluent 51 off 36 balls. Aiden Markram was the lone bright spot with the ball for Lucknow, taking both wickets for 30 runs with his part-time off-spin.
 
Earlier, Lucknow had a promising start with an 87-run stand between Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45), but failed to capitalize. Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for Delhi, returning figures of 4/33, including crucial strikes at key moments.
 
The Capitals’ all-round brilliance strengthens their playoff push as the league phase intensifies.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

