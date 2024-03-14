From 1934 to 2024: Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runner-ups

Mumbai won record extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title as they defeated Vidharbha by 102 runs in the final on Thursday (March 14) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is Mumbai's first Ranji Trophy title since 2015-16.

Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.











Dhawal Kulkarni takes the final wicket as they beat Vidarbha by 169 runs in the #RanjiTrophy



Brilliant performance from the Ajinkya Rahane-led side

Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.

It was all over for Vidarbha when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled last man Umesh Yadav, the veteran seamer bowing out of first-class cricket on a high after knocking over the batter's leg stump.

Wadkar made a defiant 102 off 199 balls, while out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair compiled a measured 74 in the second innings, but there efforts were not enough for two-time winners Vidarbha to challenge Mumbai's supremacy in the summit showdown.

Brief scores:

Mumbai: 224 and 418

Vidarbha: 105 and 368 (Akshay Wadkar 102, Karun Nair 74; Tanush Kotian 4/95).



