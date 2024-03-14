From 1934 to 2024: Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runner-ups

Sensex (    %)
                             
Mumbai won record extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title as they defeated Vidharbha by 102 runs in the final on Thursday (March 14) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Mumbai wins Ranji Trophy after a gap of 8 years.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Mumbai won record extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title as they defeated Vidharbha by 102 runs in the final on Thursday (March 14) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is Mumbai's first Ranji Trophy title since 2015-16.

Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.

Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve. 




It was all over for Vidarbha when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled last man Umesh Yadav, the veteran seamer bowing out of first-class cricket on a high after knocking over the batter's leg stump.

Wadkar made a defiant 102 off 199 balls, while out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair compiled a measured 74 in the second innings, but there efforts were not enough for two-time winners Vidarbha to challenge Mumbai's supremacy in the summit showdown.

Tanush Kotian was the most successful bowler for Mumbai in Vidarbha's second innings, finishing with impressive figures of 4/95.



Brief scores:

Mumbai: 224 and 418

Vidarbha: 105 and 368 (Akshay Wadkar 102, Karun Nair 74; Tanush Kotian 4/95).
 

Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runner-ups
Season Champion Runner-up
2023-24 Mumbai Vidharbha
2022-23 Saurashtra Bengal
2021-22 Madhya Pradesh Mumbai
2020-21 Not held due to Covid-19  
2019-20 Saurashtra Bengal
2018-19 Vidarbha Saurashtra
2017-18 Vidarbha Delhi
2016-17 Gujarat Mumbai
2015-16 Mumbai Saurashtra
2014-15 Karnataka Tamil Nadu
2013-14 Karnataka Maharashtra
2012-13 Mumbai Saurashtra
2011-12 Rajasthan Tamil Nadu
2010-11 Rajasthan Baroda
2009-10 Mumbai Karnataka
2008-09 Mumbai Uttar Pradesh
2007-08 Delhi Uttar Pradesh
2006-07 Mumbai Bengal
2005-06 Uttar Pradesh Bengal
2004-05 Railways Punjab
2003-04 Mumbai Tamil Nadu
2002-03 Mumbai Tamil Nadu
2001-02 Railways Baroda
2000-01 Baroda Railways
1999-00 Mumbai Hyderabad
1998-99 Karnataka Madhya Pradesh
1997-98 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh
1996-97 Mumbai Delhi
1995-96 Karnataka Tamil Nadu
1994-95 Bombay Punjab
1993-94 Bombay Bengal
1992-93 Punjab Maharashtra
1991-92 Delhi Tamil Nadu
1990-91 Haryana Bombay
1989-90 Bengal Delhi
1988-89 Delhi Bengal
1987-88 Tamil Nadu Railways
1986-87 Hyderabad Delhi
1985-86 Delhi Haryana
1984-85 Bombay Delhi
1983-84 Bombay Delhi
1982-83 Karnataka Bombay
1981-82 Delhi Karnataka
1980-81 Bombay Delhi
1979-80 Delhi Bombay
1978-79 Delhi Karnataka
1977-78 Karnataka Uttar Pradesh
1976-77 Bombay Delhi
1975-76 Bombay Bihar
1974-75 Bombay Karnataka
1973-74 Karnataka Rajasthan
1972-73 Bombay Tamil Nadu
1971-72 Bombay Bengal
1970-71 Bombay Maharashtra
1969-70 Bombay Rajasthan
1968-69 Bombay Bengal
1967-68 Bombay Madras
1966-67 Bombay Rajasthan
1965-66 Bombay Rajasthan
1964-65 Bombay Hyderabad
1963-64 Bombay Rajasthan
1962-63 Bombay Rajasthan
1961-62 Bombay Rajasthan
1960-61 Bombay Rajasthan
1959-60 Bombay Mysore
1958-59 Bombay Bengal
1957-58 Baroda Services
1956-57 Bombay Services
1955-56 Bombay Bengal
1954-55 Madras Holkar
1953-54 Bombay Holkar
1952-53 Holkar Bengal
1951-52 Bombay Holkar
1950-51 Holkar Gujarat
1949-50 Baroda Holkar
1948-49 Bombay Baroda
1947-48 Holkar Bombay
1946-47 Baroda Holkar
1945-46 Holkar Baroda
1944-45 Bombay Holkar
1943-44 Western India Bengal
1942-43 Baroda Hyderabad
1941-42 Bombay Mysore
1940-41 Maharashtra Madras
1939-40 Maharashtra United Provinces
1938-39 Bengal Southern Punjab
1937-38 Hyderabad Nawanagar
1936-37 Nawanagar Bengal
1935-36 Bombay Madras
1934-35 Bombay Northern India
 

