Mumbai won record extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title as they defeated Vidharbha by 102 runs in the final on Thursday (March 14) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is Mumbai's first Ranji Trophy title since 2015-16.
Set an improbable target of 538 to win the summit clash after being outplayed since the first day afternoon, Vidarbha put up a resolute show with the bat to frustrate their hosts for the majority of the fourth and final day's play.
Despite the big margin of victory, there were a few nervy moments for Mumbai this morning as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey batted with steely resolve.
???????????????????????????? ???????????? ????????????????????????!
Dhawal Kulkarni takes the final wicket as they beat Vidarbha by 169 runs in the @IDFCFIRSTBank #RanjiTrophy #Final in Mumbai
Brilliant performance from the Ajinkya Rahane-led side
Scorecard https://t.co/k7JhkLhgT5 pic.twitter.com/Iu458SZF2F
It was all over for Vidarbha when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled last man Umesh Yadav, the veteran seamer bowing out of first-class cricket on a high after knocking over the batter's leg stump.
Wadkar made a defiant 102 off 199 balls, while out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair compiled a measured 74 in the second innings, but there efforts were not enough for two-time winners Vidarbha to challenge Mumbai's supremacy in the summit showdown.
Tanush Kotian was the most successful bowler for Mumbai in Vidarbha's second innings, finishing with impressive figures of 4/95.
Emotions
Classy Gestures
A Special Triumph
This moment has it all
Scorecard https://t.co/L6A9dXXPa2#RanjiTrophy | #Final | #MUMvVID | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @MumbaiCricAssoc pic.twitter.com/rV2ziXZnOV
From 1934 to 2024: Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runner-ups in history
|Full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runner-ups
|Season
|Champion
|Runner-up
|2023-24
|Mumbai
|Vidharbha
|2022-23
|Saurashtra
|Bengal
|2021-22
|Madhya Pradesh
|Mumbai
|2020-21
|Not held due to Covid-19
|2019-20
|Saurashtra
|Bengal
|2018-19
|Vidarbha
|Saurashtra
|2017-18
|Vidarbha
|Delhi
|2016-17
|Gujarat
|Mumbai
|2015-16
|Mumbai
|Saurashtra
|2014-15
|Karnataka
|Tamil Nadu
|2013-14
|Karnataka
|Maharashtra
|2012-13
|Mumbai
|Saurashtra
|2011-12
|Rajasthan
|Tamil Nadu
|2010-11
|Rajasthan
|Baroda
|2009-10
|Mumbai
|Karnataka
|2008-09
|Mumbai
|Uttar Pradesh
|2007-08
|Delhi
|Uttar Pradesh
|2006-07
|Mumbai
|Bengal
|2005-06
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bengal
|2004-05
|Railways
|Punjab
|2003-04
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|2002-03
|Mumbai
|Tamil Nadu
|2001-02
|Railways
|Baroda
|2000-01
|Baroda
|Railways
|1999-00
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1998-99
|Karnataka
|Madhya Pradesh
|1997-98
|Karnataka
|Uttar Pradesh
|1996-97
|Mumbai
|Delhi
|1995-96
|Karnataka
|Tamil Nadu
|1994-95
|Bombay
|Punjab
|1993-94
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1992-93
|Punjab
|Maharashtra
|1991-92
|Delhi
|Tamil Nadu
|1990-91
|Haryana
|Bombay
|1989-90
|Bengal
|Delhi
|1988-89
|Delhi
|Bengal
|1987-88
|Tamil Nadu
|Railways
|1986-87
|Hyderabad
|Delhi
|1985-86
|Delhi
|Haryana
|1984-85
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1983-84
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1982-83
|Karnataka
|Bombay
|1981-82
|Delhi
|Karnataka
|1980-81
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1979-80
|Delhi
|Bombay
|1978-79
|Delhi
|Karnataka
|1977-78
|Karnataka
|Uttar Pradesh
|1976-77
|Bombay
|Delhi
|1975-76
|Bombay
|Bihar
|1974-75
|Bombay
|Karnataka
|1973-74
|Karnataka
|Rajasthan
|1972-73
|Bombay
|Tamil Nadu
|1971-72
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1970-71
|Bombay
|Maharashtra
|1969-70
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1968-69
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1967-68
|Bombay
|Madras
|1966-67
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1965-66
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1964-65
|Bombay
|Hyderabad
|1963-64
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1962-63
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1961-62
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1960-61
|Bombay
|Rajasthan
|1959-60
|Bombay
|Mysore
|1958-59
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1957-58
|Baroda
|Services
|1956-57
|Bombay
|Services
|1955-56
|Bombay
|Bengal
|1954-55
|Madras
|Holkar
|1953-54
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1952-53
|Holkar
|Bengal
|1951-52
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1950-51
|Holkar
|Gujarat
|1949-50
|Baroda
|Holkar
|1948-49
|Bombay
|Baroda
|1947-48
|Holkar
|Bombay
|1946-47
|Baroda
|Holkar
|1945-46
|Holkar
|Baroda
|1944-45
|Bombay
|Holkar
|1943-44
|Western India
|Bengal
|1942-43
|Baroda
|Hyderabad
|1941-42
|Bombay
|Mysore
|1940-41
|Maharashtra
|Madras
|1939-40
|Maharashtra
|United Provinces
|1938-39
|Bengal
|Southern Punjab
|1937-38
|Hyderabad
|Nawanagar
|1936-37
|Nawanagar
|Bengal
|1935-36
|Bombay
|Madras
|1934-35
|Bombay
|Northern India