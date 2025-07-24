Pant's painful heroics Etch another chapter in cricket's bravest moments

As Rishabh Pant limped down the steep steps of the Indian dressing room at Old Trafford on Thursday morning, there was a collective hush across the stands. It was a sight reminiscent of cricket’s most heroic moments—an injured man refusing to yield. The crowd soon rose to its feet, offering a standing ovation, recognising a scene that could belong in cricketing folklore.

Pant, battling a fractured toe, was taking guard less than 24 hours after retiring hurt on 37. His decision to bat again under immense pain was not just brave—it was historic. For many, it evoked memories of Anil Kumble’s legendary spell in Antigua in 2002, when the former India captain bowled with a bandaged broken jaw and even dismissed Brian Lara.

‘No Punt, No Pant’: The audacity of a fighter Pant’s return to the crease was not inevitable. When he was seen speaking to head coach Gautam Gambhir on the sidelines earlier in the day, there were doubts whether he would bat at all. But, as it has so often been the case, Pant thrives on audacity. He once reverse swept a dipping yorker from Chris Woakes—an audacious punt. On Thursday, he took an even greater one: walking out with a broken foot. And yet, if there is no punt, there is no Pant. Even the most optimistic fan would have dismissed the idea of Pant padding up again so soon. But he did—stoically, quietly, and with a bat in hand. The crowd, familiar with his flair, applauded not just the player but the indomitable spirit he brought with him.

Pant walking down the stairs with broken toe (right leg) on Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test in 2025 at the Old Trafford. Photo: @BCCI The half-century that will echo through time Pant hobbled to his crease. Singles were out of question. Even turning back after a defensive push required grit. But he was unmoved in purpose. His 54 may not have been his most flamboyant innings in terms of strokeplay, but its emotional and symbolic weight placed it among his finest. When Pant looks back decades later, this half-century will sit among his eight Test tons, if not above them. The physical toll, the mental strain, the sheer absurdity of it—it all made this knock worth much more than its numerical value. In spirit and scale, this was a century.

An ode to courage: In the company of legends What Pant did at Old Trafford has earned its rightful place alongside tales of the sport’s most iconic acts of bravery. Just as Malcolm Marshall played with a fractured hand at Headingley in 1984 and Kumble bowled through pain in Antigua, Pant has now created a moment of his own. He had already conquered odds few have faced—a life-threatening car crash in December 2022 that left him battling for mobility. That he returned to international cricket at all is remarkable. That he did this, a year and a half later, is surreal.

Pain, precision and Pant’s poetry with the bat Before lunch, Pant managed just two singles—each an effort of will. Post lunch, perhaps irked by Ben Stokes’s playful gesture of tapping an imaginary watch on his wrist, Pant’s response was fitting. He thumped a slower bouncer from Jofra Archer for a six over midwicket, then check-drove Stokes through cover for four. As he raised his bat for the half-century, Old Trafford responded once again with a raucous ovation. The standing crowd understood what the scoreboard could not convey—this was a display of pain management, resolve and defiance. Eventually, it was Archer who found the stumps with a peach of a delivery. But not before Pant had made his statement.

Root’s gesture, Gambhir’s influence, and the making of a leader When Pant finally walked back, England’s Joe Root patted him on the back. It was a gesture of respect, recognition of greatness in its rawest form. His teammates, coach Gambhir, and fans will remember this innings for what it revealed about Pant—the leader. During India’s pre-Test training session in Beckenham, Pant’s clarity of mind was striking. He talked less about his accident and more about seizing every opportunity he gets now. He sees playing for India not as an endpoint but as a constant journey—a sentiment he had shared publicly in a Star Sports interview earlier this year.

Rishabh Pant. Photo: @BCCI Built different: From teen prodigy to Indian vice-captain From a precocious 19-year-old making his debut to becoming India’s Test vice-captain, Pant has grown in stature. But in his heart, he still sees himself as a cricketer with everything to prove. His steely innings on Thursday demonstrated that his journey, in his own words, “has just begun.” For someone who has already scripted many defining moments—including an epic Gabba chase and near-heroics in Cape Town—Pant’s Manchester stand might just top the list. It wasn’t the runs, but the raw courage that left an imprint.