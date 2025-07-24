Home / Cricket / News / Will Pant bat in the 4th Test? India waits, BCCI provides a major update

Will Pant bat in the 4th Test? India waits, BCCI provides a major update

India's only real chance of Pant returning may rest on whether he can bat through pain with protective taping -a move that has precedent in Test cricket but that comes with considerable risk

Pant injury
Pant injury: While no final decision has been taken yet, it is understood that the India team management, in consultation with the BCCI medical staff, will make a call depending on how Pant responds to treatment
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
The inevitable has happened. When visuals of Rishabh Pant in visible pain aired on Day 1, commentators stopped short of calling it what it now appears to be—India’s worst nightmare. And the news emerging on Thursday offers little relief.
 
Pant has suffered a metatarsal fracture, effectively ruling him out of the Manchester Test and almost certainly sidelining him for the fifth and final Test at The Oval.
 
But the 27-year-old batter will come out to bat if needed, according to an update provided by BCCI.  Check England vs India 4th Test live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
The management and selectors may not take an immediate call on Pant, given that four days are still left in the Manchester Test.
 
Business Standard takes a look at the latest on Pant's injury and the situation evolving around it.
 
BCCI update on Rishabh Pant's injury  Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.
 
Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.
    What is the latest on Rishabh Pant's injury?  
India’s hopes of seeing Rishabh Pant return to the crease on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford appear to be hanging by a thread. The left-hander, who retired hurt on 37 after being struck on the foot while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes, is now likely sidelined with a metatarsal fracture—an injury that typically demands six to eight weeks of rest.
 

What is a metatarsal fracture?

 

A metatarsal fracture refers to a break in one of the five long bones located in the middle section of the foot, known as the metatarsals. These bones link the ankle to the toes and are essential for maintaining balance and enabling movement. Such fractures can result from sudden trauma, twisting motions, or repeated stress on the foot.

 
While no final decision has been taken yet, it is understood that the India team management, in consultation with the BCCI medical staff, will make a call depending on how Pant responds to treatment overnight (for first innings) and during the course of the Manchester Test (for second Test). For now, team sources have confirmed he will not keep wicket, and his right foot was seen in a moonboot by fans outside the team hotel.
 
"Can't see him playing much more part": England spinner
 
England's Liam Dawson, summing up the scene from the field, said bluntly: “I can’t see him playing much more part in this game.” His views were echoed by India’s B Sai Sudharsan, who was at the non-striker's end when Pant was injured. “Oh, he was in a lot of pain definitely,” Sudharsan said, recalling how Pant winced and hobbled off the ground on a golf buggy after receiving medical attention.
 
Can Pant bat through pain?
 
India's only real chance of Pant returning may rest on whether he can bat through pain with protective taping and painkillers—a move that has precedent in Test cricket but comes with considerable risk. Yet, his inability to put weight on the foot after the blow, combined with the severity of the swelling, suggests that even a cameo appearance lower down the order is highly unlikely.
 
Rishabh Pant
Pant has already suffered a finger injury in the previous Test at Lord’s, and this second knock in quick succession may force the team to play it safe, particularly with the fifth and final Test scheduled next week at The Oval.
 
India’s wait continues
 
For now, Pant remains under observation, and fans will have to wait until Day 2 to know for certain whether he will pad up again. But if early signs are anything to go by, India may have to finish this Test with only 10 available batters—a strategic setback in an already injury-plagued campaign.

Rishabh Pant India vs England

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

