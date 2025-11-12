Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

BCCI's diktat for Rohit, Kohli: Domestic cricket must for ODI contention

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India's domestic circuit.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India’s domestic circuit.

Rohit and Kohli have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India’s domestic circuit.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly made it clear to senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that participation in domestic cricket will be mandatory if they wish to continue representing India in One-Day Internationals. Both stalwarts have retired from Tests and T20 Internationals, and now the board wants them to stay match-fit through India’s domestic circuit.
 
Kohli, Rohit Told to Prove Match Fitness
 
According to Indian Express, the message to the two senior batters was straightforward, play domestic cricket or risk losing a spot in India’s ODI setup.
 
“The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
 
 
The most likely opportunity for this could be the Vijay Hazare Trophy game on December 24, which falls between India’s ODI series against South Africa (Dec 3–9) and New Zealand (Jan 11 onwards).

Also Read

Rohit sharma, Rohit

Rohit breaks Sachin's record; becomes oldest no.1 batter in ODI rankings

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

AB de Villiers calls Kohli-Rohit a generational combo fans should honour

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

 
Rohit Confirms Availability, Kohli Yet to Respond
 
Rohit Sharma has reportedly informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and may also feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting November 26. The India captain has been training at the Sharad Pawar Indoor Academy in Mumbai.
 
Kohli, who is currently based in London, has yet to confirm his participation. 
 
Agarkar Reiterates Importance of Domestic Cricket
 
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had previously emphasized the need for senior players to stay active in the domestic circuit.
 
“We made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp,” Agarkar said last month.
 
Veterans Still in Contention for 2027
 
Despite discussions about the future, Agarkar clarified that neither Kohli nor Rohit is “on trial.”
 
“They are not on trial, they have achieved all they had to achieve… It’s still a long way away, we’ll see how the team shapes up,” he said, referring to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
 
Both Kohli and Rohit last played Ranji Trophy matches in early 2024, ending decade-long absences from the tournament.

More From This Section

PAK vs SL

PAK vs SL: Pakistan recover from early collapse to post 299/5 vs Sri Lanka

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi in Ranji Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A first in 64 years: J&K seal historic Ranji Trophy win over Delhi

Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Mohd Shami

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India cricket team Vijay Hazare Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon