WPL 2025 final DC vs MI: Pitch report, Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium key stats

In a repeat of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) final, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to battle once again for the coveted title at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday (March 15). For DC, it is a shot at redemption—having fallen short in their previous attempts, they are desperate to break their title jinx and secure the franchise’s first-ever championship across men's and women's IPL.

Meanwhile, MI, the home team, enter the final with momentum on their side, having fought their way through a grueling schedule in the last week.

Contrasting Preparations: Momentum vs. Rest

Since returning to Mumbai for the final leg of WPL 2025, MI have played three matches in four days, including a tense do-or-die Eliminator victory. The relentless schedule has seen them build rhythm, but it also raises concerns about fatigue and burnout ahead of the final.

Also Read

On the other hand, DC wrapped up their group stage matches in Lucknow, enjoyed a weekend break, and have had only three practice sessions in Mumbai before the all-important clash. While the extra rest could work in their favour, there is equal concern about rustiness and lack of match sharpness heading into the high-pressure final.

WPL 2025 Final: Pitch Report and Toss Dynamics

What to Expect from the Pitch?

A fresh, batting-friendly surface awaits the teams for the WPL 2025 final, promising plenty of runs in the first innings. However, as the game progresses, the slower bowlers could come into play, making spin an important factor later in the match.

Batting First or Chasing – What’s the Better Option?

Despite the heavy presence of dew, all three matches at this venue so far have been won by teams batting first, with first-innings totals varying across different ranges.

While chasing has been the preferred strategy throughout the season, Mumbai Indians (MI) acknowledged after their Eliminator victory that batting first worked in their favour on a fresh pitch. This could influence their decision if they win the toss in the final.

Toss Factor: A Game-Changer?

With the pitch playing true early on and later assisting spinners, the toss could become a tactical battle. Will teams stick to their chasing instincts or trust the trend of defending first-innings totals at this venue? The final could hinge on this crucial call.

DC vs MI WPL Final: Key Stats and Records – FAQs

Delhi Capitals’ Key Records

How has Meg Lanning performed against Mumbai Indians in the WPL?

Meg Lanning has been exceptional against MI, scoring 269 runs at an average of 53.80 and a strike rate of 120.63 in WPL matches.

What makes Shafali Verma a key player in the powerplay for DC?

Shafali Verma has dominated the powerplay this season, scoring 177 runs with only two dismissals, averaging 88.50 with a strike rate of 151.28.

How has Jemimah Rodrigues performed against MI in the WPL?

Jemimah Rodrigues has been a standout batter against MI, scoring 161 runs at an impressive strike rate of 176.92.

How effective has Jess Jonassen been against MI in the WPL?

Jonassen has taken 9 wickets in 5 matches, averaging 13.78, with a wicket every 12.67 balls.

Has DC been the best batting side in powerplays this season?

Yes, DC has been the most successful powerplay batting side, losing only 5 wickets in 8 innings, with an average of 75.40 and a strike rate of 130.90.

Who has taken the most wickets in powerplays this season for DC?

Shikha Pandey leads with 7 wickets, averaging 15.43, with a strike rate of 16.29 in the powerplay.

Mumbai Indians’ Key Records

How has Harmanpreet Kaur performed at the Brabourne Stadium?

Harmanpreet has been dominant at Brabourne, scoring 251 runs in 6 innings, averaging 50.20 with a strike rate of 152.12, including three fifties.

What is Nat Sciver-Brunt’s record against DC in the WPL?

Sciver-Brunt has scored 205 runs against DC at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 116.48. She also has a remarkable average of 95 with 380 runs at Brabourne Stadium.

How crucial has Hayley Matthews been with the ball for MI?

Matthews is currently the highest wicket-taker in the WPL 2025 season, with 17 wickets at an average of 15.88.

What is Hayley Matthews' record at Brabourne Stadium in the WPL?

She has taken 17 wickets, averaging 10.94, with an exceptional strike rate of 9.47.

How has Shabnim Ismail performed against Shafali Verma in the WPL?

Ismail has dismissed Shafali twice, conceding only 32 runs in WPL encounters.

Records That Could Be Broken in DC vs MI Final

Which player is closest to becoming the first to reach 1000 WPL runs?

Nat Sciver-Brunt needs just 3 more runs to become the first player to reach 1000 runs in WPL history.

How close is Meg Lanning to the 1000-run milestone?

Lanning is 61 runs away from joining the 1000-run club in the WPL.