SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match in Centurion today?
South Africa will aim to keep the momentum going in Centurion in their final T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
The coin flip of the match went in South Africa's way who opted to field first. South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing 11: South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales
|South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I broadcasting details
|Region / Country
|TV Telecast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar
|South Africa
|SABC 2 / SuperSport
|SABC Plus
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow.tv
|United Kingdom
|TBA
|TBA
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Pakistan
|TBA
|Tapmad
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Fox Sports App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|Sky Go
|Middle East & North Africa
|-
|STARZPLAY
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:26 PM IST