SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match in Centurion today?

South Africa and West Indies are continuing their T20I battle today with second match of the series at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The coin flip of the match went in South Africa's way who opted to field first. South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing 11: South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look. South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I broadcasting details Region / Country TV Telecast Live Streaming India Star Sports Network JioHotstar South Africa SABC 2 / SuperSport SABC Plus USA & Canada Willow TV Willow.tv United Kingdom TBA TBA Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Pakistan TBA Tapmad Australia Fox Cricket Fox Sports App New Zealand Sky Sports NZ Sky Go Middle East & North Africa - STARZPLAY South Africa vs West Indies: Today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd T20 match between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Thursday, January 29. What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies? The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. When will the toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 take place? The toss for the second T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9 pm IST. When will the second ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies be bowled?