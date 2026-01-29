SA vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match in Centurion today?

Associate Sponsors

South Africa will aim to keep the momentum going in Centurion in their final T20I assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I broadcasting details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:09 PM IST
South Africa and West Indies are continuing their T20I battle today  with second match of the series at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
 
The coin flip of the match went in South Africa's way who opted to field first.  South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing 11:  South Africa playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka  West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales 
  Check all the live updates of the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I match here 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.
 
Region / Country TV Telecast Live Streaming
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
South Africa SABC 2 / SuperSport SABC Plus
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow.tv
United Kingdom TBA TBA
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
Pakistan TBA Tapmad
Australia Fox Cricket Fox Sports App
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ Sky Go
Middle East & North Africa - STARZPLAY

When will the 2nd T20 match between South Africa and West Indies be played? 
The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.
 
What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies? 
The South Africa and West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
 
When will the toss for the South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20 take place? 
The toss for the second T20I match between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 9 pm IST.
 
When will the second ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies be bowled? 
The second ball of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be bowled at 9.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming of the 2nd T20 between South Africa and West Indies will be available on JioHotstar and its website in India.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

