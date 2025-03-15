WPL 2025 prize money: How much do Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians receive?

Mumbai Indians lifted their 2nd Women's Premier League title in the WPL 2025 final after beating Delhi Capitals by 8 runs in the finale at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.The champions MI will walk away with a substantial prize of Rs 6 crore, while the runner-up DC will receive Rs 3 crore. However, with the official prize money for this year not announced officially by BCCI, these are the amount that were awarded to the finalists last year. In previous seasons, Mumbai Indians claimed the trophy in 2023, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2024. This year, it will be intriguing to see who secures the coveted trophy. Delhi Capitals, despite reaching the final twice, have yet to win the WPL title, making their quest for victory even more exciting. As both teams battle for supremacy, fans can expect an intense contest to decide who will take home the big prize this time.

WPL 2025 prize money Position Prize Money (INR) Champions (Mumbai Indians) Rs 6 Crore Runners-up (Delhi Capitals) Rs 3 Crore

