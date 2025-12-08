Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming

SMAT 2025 Super League: Teams qualified, full schedule, live streaming

The Super League round, scheduled to begin on December 12, will feature the top two teams from each Elite Group.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The league phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 is set to conclude on Monday, with four venues hosting crucial final-round fixtures that will determine the remaining slots for the Super League stage. With multiple teams still battling for qualification, the final day promises high-stakes competition as sides push to secure their place in the top eight.
 
The Super League round, scheduled to begin on December 12, will feature the top two teams from each Elite Group. These eight teams will be divided into two groups and will compete in a round-robin format. The winners of each Super League group will then move on to contest the final. Originally planned to be held in Indore, the Super League and final have now been shifted to various venues across Pune.   
SMAT 2025-26 Super League Schedule (Pune)
Date Match Venue Time (IST)
01/12/12 A2 vs B2 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 09:00:00
  C2 vs D2 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 11:00:00
  C1 vs D1 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 13:30:00
  A1 vs D1 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 16:30:00
01/12/14 A1 vs C2 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 09:00:00
  A2 vs C1 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 11:00:00
  B1 vs D2 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 13:30:00
  B2 vs D1 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 16:30:00
01/12/16 B2 vs C1 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 09:00:00
  A1 vs D2 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 11:00:00
  A2 vs D1 D Y Patil Academy, Ambi 13:30:00
  B1 vs C2 MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje 16:30:00
01/12/18 Final – Winner Group A vs Winner Group B TBA TBA
 
Current Qualification Picture
 
Elite Group A:
 
Qualified: Mumbai (20 points), Andhra (20 points)
 
Elite Group B:
 
Qualified: Hyderabad (20 points)
 
In contention for 2nd spot: Maharashtra (16 points) vs Goa (16 points) – both teams face each other in the final league game
 
Elite Group C:
 
In contention for top two spots: Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Bengal (all on 16 points)
 
Final round matches: Bengal vs Haryana, Gujarat vs Punjab, winners of both matches will qualify
 
Elite Group D:
 
Qualified: Jharkhand (24 points), Rajasthan (24 points)
 
SMAT 2025 Super League Groups
 
Group A: A1, B1, C2, D2
 
Group B: A2, B2, C1, D1
 
As the league stage reaches its dramatic conclusion, teams will be fighting for every point, setting the stage for an intense and high-quality Super League phase in Pune. 

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 super league live telecast and live streaming details 

When will the SMAT 2025-26 Super League stage begin?

 

The SMAT 2025-26 Super League stage will begin on Thursday, December 12, 2025.

What time will the SMAT 2025-26 Super League stage matches start?

Matches will start at 9:00 AM IST, with subsequent games scheduled throughout the day at 11:00 AM, 1:30 PM, and 4:30 PM IST, depending on the fixture.

Which TV channel will telecast SMAT 2025-26 matches?

Matches will be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in India.

Will all matches be available for live streaming?

While select matches will be streamed live on JioHotstar, not all games may be available online, so viewers are advised to check the app for live coverage schedules.

 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

