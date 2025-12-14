SMAT 2025: Hyderabad on cusp of final qualification with win over Rajasthan

Hyderabad moved to the brink of final qualification in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2025 after registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Rajasthan in their Super League Group B encounter at the DY Patil Academy at Ambi, Pune. Chasing a competitive target of 179, Hyderabad completed the task with ease, reaching 179 for 4 in just 17.1 overs.

After opting to bowl first, Hyderabad's disciplined effort with the ball ensured Rajasthan were kept within reach. The chase was then anchored by a commanding innings from Tanmay Agarwal, whose fluent knock ensured Hyderabad remained firmly in control throughout, strengthening their position in the points table at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Rajasthan struggle for momentum despite late flourish Rajasthan’s innings never quite gathered sustained momentum despite a few impactful contributions in the middle and death overs. Early setbacks hurt their cause as both openers were dismissed cheaply inside the powerplay, leaving Rajasthan reeling at 19 for 3. The pressure mounted further as Hyderabad bowlers kept things tight, conceding just 31 runs in the first six overs. The rebuilding effort came through Mahipal Lomror, who top-scored with 48 off 35 balls. Lomror tried to anchor the innings while rotating the strike, but the lack of substantial partnerships meant Rajasthan were constantly playing catch-up. Kunal Singh Rathore and Mukul Choudhary provided brief cameos, striking at healthy rates, but neither could convert their starts into a big knock.

A late push from skipper Manav Suthar, who remained unbeaten on 13 off five balls, and Ashok Sharma helped Rajasthan reach 178 for 9. However, Hyderabad’s bowlers, led by Chama V Milind and Tanay Thyagarajan, ensured the total stayed below the 180-mark, which proved decisive. Early intent puts Hyderabad ahead in chase Hyderabad’s reply began on an aggressive note, with Aman Rao Perala setting the tone during the powerplay. Although he departed early, the foundation had already been laid as Hyderabad raced to 57 runs inside the mandatory overs. Tanmay Agarwal then took charge, playing with authority and composure. He found able support from wicketkeeper-batter Pragnay Reddy, whose brisk cameo kept the asking rate in check. Even after Pragnay’s dismissal, Hyderabad showed no signs of slowing down, with Agarwal continuing to find boundaries with ease.

Agarwal-Buddhi partnership seals the contest The decisive phase of the chase came through a commanding partnership between Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Buddhi. The pair stitched together a crucial 95-run stand, effectively breaking Rajasthan’s resistance. Buddhi played the supporting role with a well-constructed 55 off 36 balls, rotating the strike and capitalising on loose deliveries. Agarwal, meanwhile, was at his fluent best, mixing elegant strokeplay with controlled aggression. He brought up a superb 73 off 41 balls, striking eight fours and four sixes, and ensured Hyderabad were well ahead of the required rate. By the time Agarwal fell in the 17th over, the result was virtually sealed.