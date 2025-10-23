IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Adelaide today?

Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here India head into the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval today with their backs against the wall, trailing 0-1 in the three-match series. The team’s strategy of relying heavily on all-rounders will once again be under scrutiny, especially against a confident Australian side that outplayed them in a rain-hit first ODI in Perth.

India’s batting faltered amid frequent interruptions, but the key moment came with the dismissals of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the series hanging in the balance, both veterans will be under immense pressure to produce match-winning performances and keep India’s chances alive. A strong innings from either could tilt the momentum in India’s favour.

AUS skipper Mitch Marsh has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day Both skippers after the toss: Shubman Gill: We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains. Hopefully no stoppages today. We are going with the same team. Mitchell Marsh: We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing. Everyone loves to play here. Always amazing crowd here. India’s bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel, didn’t have much to work with in Perth, defending just 136 runs. However, they will need to step up in Adelaide, where Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will once again pose a significant challenge with the new ball, relentlessly testing the batsmen in the tricky corridor of uncertainty.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats India vs Australia 2nd ODI broadcast details Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+ United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV Canada Willow Canada Willow App New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+ Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream Canada Willow Canada FuboTV West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details When will the second ODI match between India and Australia be played? The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, October 23. What will be the venue for the second ODI match between India and Australia on October 23? The October 23 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. When will the toss for the second ODI match between India and Australia take place? The toss for the second ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.