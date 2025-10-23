India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats

Following a disappointing seven-wicket defeat in the rain-affected first ODI at Optus Stadium, India will be eager to level the series as they head into the second match at Adelaide. AUS skipper Mitch Marsh won the toss and decided to bowl first against India on the day. The conditions in Perth, with plenty of assistance for seamers, proved challenging for the Indian batters, who struggled to build momentum. However, the shift to Adelaide brings with it renewed hope.

The Adelaide Oval, renowned for its scenic beauty and balanced playing conditions, is traditionally more favorable for batting. Unlike Perth, the pitch here offers consistent bounce and true pace, making it a venue where batters can settle in and play their shots with confidence.

For India, this presents an ideal opportunity for their top-order stars, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli — to find form and lead the charge. Whether setting a target or chasing one, the trio will be key to India’s hopes of staying alive in the series. With better batting conditions expected, the second ODI could witness a stronger performance from the Men in Blue. India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide Oval Cricket Stadium pitch report Pitch report from Adelaide courtesy of Shane Watson and Parthiv Patel: "We always expect a really nice cricket surface here, a nice pitch. Overnight, there were some UV lights over the pitch, which meant that they were trying to get a little bit of moisture out of the surface. When you go down to the surface, it's always rock hard. It is so hard that there is a tiny bit of moisture at the top of the surface, which means, whoever bats first, there will be a little bit of grip from the seam with that new ball. Once the batters get through that, it's going to be a really true batting surface. Adelaide Oval always offers a good contest between bat and ball, and today will be no different either."

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Adelaide India and Australia have faced each other six times in One Day Internationals at the Adelaide Oval. Out of these encounters, Australia has had the upper hand, winning four matches, while India has come out on top in two. None of the games between the two sides at this venue have ended in a tie. The head-to-head record clearly reflects Australia’s dominance at this ground, although India has managed a couple of important victories here as well

Recent ODI match at Adelaide Oval Stadium The last men’s ODI at Adelaide Oval Stadium was played on November 8, 2024, between Australia and Pakistan. Australia batted first but were bundled out for just 143. In reply, Pakistan chased down the total with nine wickets to spare in just 26.3 overs. Adelaide Oval Stadium key ODI stats The Adelaide Oval has hosted a total of 94 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with teams batting first winning 49 times and those chasing emerging victorious on 43 occasions, indicating a fairly balanced contest between both approaches. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 225, while teams batting second average 197, suggesting a slight advantage for sides setting a target.