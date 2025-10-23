IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Kohli falls for successive ducks for first time in ODIs

The moment came during the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, as India once again struggled against Australia’s pace attack after being sent in to bat.

Virat Kohli’s lean patch in Australia continued as the batting stalwart was dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive time in the ongoing ODI series. This marks the first instance in his One-Day International career that Kohli has been dismissed for a duck in successive innings — a rare and uncharacteristic statistic for one of the modern greats.

India’s top order falters again

Captain Shubman Gill’s side found itself in trouble early after Rohit Sharma laboured through two maiden overs from Josh Hazlewood. Rohit, visibly uncomfortable against the new ball, failed to rotate the strike and allowed pressure to build. In a bid to release it, Gill charged down the track to hit over the top but failed to clear mid-off. Australian captain Mitchell Marsh timed his leap perfectly to complete a sharp catch, giving the hosts an early breakthrough.

Kohli trapped lbw in dramatic fashion

Soon after, Kohli’s dismissal deepened India’s woes. Facing Bartlett, the right-hander was caught plumb in front by a classic nip-backer reminiscent of Shane Watson’s trademark deliveries. The ball swung in from a good length, thudded into Kohli’s pad as he attempted a flick, and struck him in line with middle stump.