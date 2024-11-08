Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Day 3 live streaming details

Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Day 3 live streaming details

With an 11-run lead at the end of the day's play, it will be youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy who will begin India's innings on day 3 and aim to build a solid lead for the visitors.

India A vs Australia A

India A vs Australia A

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Day 2 of the 2nd unofficial Test between Australia A and India A witnessed another Indian top-order collapse, featuring Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul, who failed to take responsibility for the innings once again and faltered in Melbourne.
 
With an 11-run lead at the end of the day's play, it will be youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Reddy who will begin India's innings on day 3 and aim to build a solid lead for the visitors.  ALSO READ: AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2
 
Dhruv Jurel is expected to deliver another resilient performance for India A, similar to his knock of 80 runs in the first innings. Nitish Reddy, who is also part of Team India's squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, will look to make his mark on the proceedings as well.
 
 
Indian batters fail to make a mark on MCG
 
For KL Rahul and the other top-order batters, it has been a challenging outing in Australia so far, especially with the 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy approaching.
 
Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for a duck, while KL Rahul followed soon after, scoring just 4 runs on day 1. They compounded their disappointing performance with another set of low-scoring knocks of 17 and 10 runs, respectively.

More From This Section

Australia vs Pakistan full scorecard 2nd ODI

AUS vs PAK 2nd ODI highlights: Haris Rauf stars in Pakistan's 9 wickets win

Suryakumar Yadav

SA vs IND 1st T20: 'When you lose...' - Surya reveals learning from Rohit

Jason Gillispie Pakistan head coach

AUS vs PAK: Gillespie likely to be appointed Pakistan's all-format coach

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

ICC Ratings: Chepauk deemed 'very Good', Kanpur outfield 'unsatisfactory'

Alzarri Joseph

Windies' Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field argument with his captain

 
India A vs Australia A day 3 live streaming and telecast details
 
India A vs Australia A live streaming 
The live streaming of the India A vs Australia A match is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can also watch the match on Cricket Australia's official website, cricket.com.au, and its application for free by simply signing in.
 
IND A vs AUS A live telecast 
The live telecast of the India A vs Australia A match is available on Star Sports.  

Also Read

Cheteshwar Pujara

AUS vs IND Tests: Uthappa explains why India need Pujara in the squad

Ajinkya Rahane. File Photo: @cricketcomau

Paine to coach Australia's Prime Minister's XI against India in tour match

KL Rahul

AUS A vs IND A highlights: Rahul fails again; here's what happened on Day 2

Rohit Sharma

AUS vs IND: 'Revive youthful mindset' - Chappell's advice for Kohli, Rohit

India A vs Australia A

Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Day 2 live streaming details

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon