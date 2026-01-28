Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WPL 2026: Amy Jones replaces injured Litchfield in UP Warriorz squad

UP Warriorz on Wednesday picked England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones as a replacement for injured Phoebe Litchfield for the remainder of the Women's Premier League.

Press Trust of India Vadodara
Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 3:09 PM IST

UP Warriorz on Wednesday picked England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones as a replacement for injured Phoebe Litchfield for the remainder of the Women's Premier League.

Litchfield, who is the team's leading run-getter, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury in big blow to UPW's playoff hopes ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Australian batter is among the top three run-getters this season with 243 runs in six matches. 

Jones has featured in 125 T20Is and has 1,666 runs. She will join the Warriorz for Rs 50 lakh, the WPL stated in a release.

 

UPW currently have just two wins and four points from six matches and a poor net run rate of -0.769 as they will need big wins to climb the standings.

The Warriorz, however, have two matches in hand -- against RCB and Delhi Capitals -- and can reach eight points, but will also depend on other results.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

