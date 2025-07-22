Home / Cricket / News / What is the lowest score in T20 Internationals? Check full list here

What is the lowest score in T20 Internationals? Check full list here

Against the Test-playing nations, the lowest T20I total of all time is by West Indies, who not only occupy the first but also the second position.

Out of the three formats of cricket, T20 cricket is more often than not considered a game of batters, where despite the least number of overs, batters go full throttle to put big totals on the board. But sometimes, the tables are turned and the bowlers perform so brilliantly that batters find it way too hard to score runs. As a result, in the piles of big team totals, we sometimes also find a team total that a batter can make on his average day in T20 cricket. 
 
Against the Test-playing nations, the lowest T20I total of all time is by West Indies, who not only occupy the first but also the second position. Their lowest total is 45 against England in 2019, while their second lowest is 55, also against England in 2021.
 
New Zealand, with two 60-run totals, are joint third with West Indies, who also have a 60-run total to their name. But what are the other lowest team totals in T20I cricket by a Test-playing nation? Take a look.
 
Lowest team totals in T20I cricket (Test-playing nations) 
Team Score Overs Inns Against Venue Date
West Indies 45 11.5 2 England Basseterre 8 Mar 2019
West Indies 55 14.5 1 England Dubai (DSC) 23 Oct 2021
New Zealand 60 16.5 1 Bangladesh Mirpur 1 Sep 2021
New Zealand 60 15.3 2 Sri Lanka Chattogram 31 Mar 2014
West Indies 60 13.4 2 Pakistan Karachi 1 Apr 2018
Australia 62 13.4 2 Bangladesh Mirpur 9 Aug 2021
New Zealand 66 12.1 2 India Ahmedabad 2 Feb 2023
Bangladesh 70 15.4 2 New Zealand Kolkata 26 Mar 2016
West Indies 71 13 1 England Basseterre 10 Mar 2019
Afghanistan 72 17.1 1 Bangladesh Mirpur 16 Mar 2014
Bangladesh 73 15 1 Australia Dubai (DSC) 4 Nov 2021
 

