What is the lowest score in T20 Internationals? Check full list here

|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Inns
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|West Indies
|45
|11.5
|2
|England
|Basseterre
|8 Mar 2019
|West Indies
|55
|14.5
|1
|England
|Dubai (DSC)
|23 Oct 2021
|New Zealand
|60
|16.5
|1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|1 Sep 2021
|New Zealand
|60
|15.3
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Chattogram
|31 Mar 2014
|West Indies
|60
|13.4
|2
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|1 Apr 2018
|Australia
|62
|13.4
|2
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|9 Aug 2021
|New Zealand
|66
|12.1
|2
|India
|Ahmedabad
|2 Feb 2023
|Bangladesh
|70
|15.4
|2
|New Zealand
|Kolkata
|26 Mar 2016
|West Indies
|71
|13
|1
|England
|Basseterre
|10 Mar 2019
|Afghanistan
|72
|17.1
|1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|16 Mar 2014
|Bangladesh
|73
|15
|1
|Australia
|Dubai (DSC)
|4 Nov 2021
