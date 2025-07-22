West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

West Indies will face Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, July 23, at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. After falling short in the opening game, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back and level the series. Their batting showed signs of promise, but an underwhelming bowling effort allowed Australia to dominate. The visitors, meanwhile, are riding high after an all-round performance in the first T20I, where Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen smashed quickfire half-centuries, while Ben Dwarshuis claimed four wickets to seal the win. Australia will look to maintain their momentum and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The pitch at Sabina Park offered good bounce and pace, resulting in a high-scoring contest in the opener. Similar conditions are expected, meaning bowlers from both sides will need to be accurate and disciplined.

West Indies vs Australia head-to-head in T20Is

The second T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

When does the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match take place?

What is the venue of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match?

The match will be held at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

At what time will the live toss for the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match will take place at 5 am IST.

At what time will the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match begin?

The first ball of the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match is scheduled for 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I match in India?