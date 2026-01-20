WPL 2026: Updated points table and qualification scenario of all five teams

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is now entering its final phase of group-stage matches, with only seven games left before the playoffs start after Tuesday’s thrilling clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The race for the playoffs is on, and the 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are sitting at the top of the points table with five wins in five matches, have already filled one of the three spots.

All remaining four teams are still in contention for the remaining two spots, with somewhat similar records so far in the group stages. Mumbai Indians, despite the loss against DC, have managed to keep the number two spot with just four points but a healthier net run rate than the other three teams.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, all three with four points from five games, are fighting on equal terms at numbers three, four and five spots. With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the updated points table and playoff qualification scenario of all five teams in WPL 2026. WPL 2026: Points table Team M W L T N/R PT NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.882 Mumbai Indians Women 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.046 UP Warriorz Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.483 Delhi Capitals Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.586 Gujarat Giants Women 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.864

WPL 2026: Qualification scenario Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) The 2024 champions RCB are so far the only team to confirm their place in the WPL 2026 playoffs. However, to confirm their finish at the top of the points table and secure a direct ticket to the final, they need to win at least one of their remaining three games. Every other team losing one match each will also confirm their top spot finish at the WPL 2026 points table. Mumbai Indians (MI) The defending champions Mumbai Indians, after losing their third straight game in WPL 2026 following a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their sixth game, have become the first team to be eliminated from the race of finishing at the top of the points table. Given the history of the WPL, MI will need to win both their remaining two games if they wish to secure their place in the playoffs and also hope that two of the three teams below them do not take their total number of wins to four if they wish to stay alive.

UP Warriorz (UPW) After finishing last in WPL 2024, UP Warriorz had a dismal start to WPL 2026, losing three out of their first three games. However, they made a strong comeback and won their next two games and are currently sitting at the number three spot on the points table. If the Meg Lanning-led side manage to win all their remaining three games, they will guarantee a place in the playoffs. They can also qualify with two wins, given that GG lose two more games and DC lose one more game out of their remaining matches. Delhi Capitals (DC)