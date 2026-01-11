IND vs NZ ODIs: Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant in Team India squad

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday morning confirmed the injury of India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, as he has now been officially ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting today in Vadodara. The men’s selection committee has named Dhruv Jurel as his replacement, with the youngster already joining the India national cricket team squad.

BCCI’s statement on Pant’s injury

BCCI, in a statement made through a media advisory, said that India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series after sustaining a side strain during a training session in Vadodara. The injury occurred when Pant experienced discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets at the BCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pant was promptly taken for MRI scans, following which the Board of Control for Cricket in India medical team reviewed his clinical and radiological reports in consultation with a specialist. The scans confirmed an oblique muscle tear, forcing Pant out of the series.

Pant’s struggle with injury continues

The latest setback further underlines a worrying pattern of fitness issues that have disrupted Rishabh Pant’s career in recent years. Just as he has been working his way back to full rhythm, injuries have continued to stall his momentum. His biggest setback came back in 2022, when he met with a horrid road accident, putting him on the sidelines for over a year.

More recently, Pant endured another blow during India’s tour of England last summer, when a finger injury followed by a foot injury limited his participation and affected his role in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy. This latest injury has once again put the spotlight on his fitness, raising fresh questions about his ability to stay consistently available as he looks to re-establish himself across all formats.

India’s updated squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)