Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ ODIs: Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant in Team India squad

IND vs NZ ODIs: Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant in Team India squad

Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series after sustaining a side strain during a training session in Vadodara

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel (L-R)

Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday morning confirmed the injury of India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, as he has now been officially ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting today in Vadodara. The men’s selection committee has named Dhruv Jurel as his replacement, with the youngster already joining the India national cricket team squad. 

BCCI’s statement on Pant’s injury

BCCI, in a statement made through a media advisory, said that India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series after sustaining a side strain during a training session in Vadodara. The injury occurred when Pant experienced discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets at the BCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
 
 
Pant was promptly taken for MRI scans, following which the Board of Control for Cricket in India medical team reviewed his clinical and radiological reports in consultation with a specialist. The scans confirmed an oblique muscle tear, forcing Pant out of the series.

Pant’s struggle with injury continues

The latest setback further underlines a worrying pattern of fitness issues that have disrupted Rishabh Pant’s career in recent years. Just as he has been working his way back to full rhythm, injuries have continued to stall his momentum. His biggest setback came back in 2022, when he met with a horrid road accident, putting him on the sidelines for over a year.
 
More recently, Pant endured another blow during India’s tour of England last summer, when a finger injury followed by a foot injury limited his participation and affected his role in the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy. This latest injury has once again put the spotlight on his fitness, raising fresh questions about his ability to stay consistently available as he looks to re-establish himself across all formats.

India’s updated squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)

More From This Section

Anushka Sharma WPL 2026

Anushka Sharma stars in Gujarat Giants' win: A tale of belief and hard work

MI vs DC playing 11 WPL 2026

Women's Premier League 2026: MI vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

MI vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026 MI vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

MI vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head statistics

MI vs DC live streaming

WPL 2026 Live Streaming: How to watch MI vs DC cricket match today?

Topics : Rishabh Pant India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance