Stokes to Sachin: Full list of players who played 100 Test matches and more

Ben Stokes became the 76th player in the history of Test cricket to reach the milestone of 100 matches in red ball format. He would join a long list, which India’s Sachin Tendulkar tops, as he is the only player to have played 200 Tests.

As Ben Stokes gets ready to play his 100th Test, here’s a look at key players who reached the milestone and their unique contributions to cricket.

Active players who played more than 100 Tests

England’s James Anderson and Joe Root, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith, India’s Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar and Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews are the only active cricketers who have played over 100 Tests and are still playing the red ball format. Stokes would join the list to become only the eighth member of the club. David Warner is the last retired player to have featured in 100 Tests.