T20 Tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE Playing 11, timing, live streaming

The hosts UAE are all set to take on Afghanistan in the final group-stage match of the UAE Tri-series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today. This will be a crucial contest as both teams will be looking to end the group stages on a high to gain much-needed momentum ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 starting next week. But in terms of the tri-series, it will be a dead rubber as UAE’s loss vs Pakistan on Thursday ensured that the final will be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday.

Afghanistan back at their best

After losing the opening game of the tri-series vs Pakistan, Afghanistan made a strong comeback by winning the next two games with both batters and bowlers delivering at the same time. Their fielding has looked a little rusty so far, but they would not be much worried about it as, with some more game time, they will get better.

Fast bowling will be another area Afghanistan need to work on a little more as they are too dependent on their spinners, which can backfire on any given day. However, skipper Rashid Khan is leading his team well, and they will definitely be a team to beat in the coming games given the wicket conditions in the UAE. UAE seek some consolidation The UAE’s campaign has been far from ideal, with consecutive losses leaving them under pressure. Skipper Muhammad Waseem, along with Rahul Chopra and Asif Khan, has offered some resistance, but the rest of the batting order has failed to provide the support needed to challenge stronger opponents. Frequent batting collapses have only compounded their struggles.

What the hosts need most is greater intent and belief. Against teams like Pakistan and Afghanistan, caution alone won’t be enough — they must play with freedom and aggression. Afghanistan’s rise over the past decade proves that emerging sides can compete at the highest level with fearless cricket. If UAE’s middle order can rise to the occasion, they could yet breathe life into both this contest and their overall campaign in the Tri-series and the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE Playing 11 Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

UAE playing 11 (probable): Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique Afghanistan vs UAE: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 13

Afghanistan won: 10

UAE won: 3

No result: 0 T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE full squad Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai UAE squad: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan D’Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq

T20 tri-series: Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming and telecast details When will Afghanistan vs UAE match take place in the tri-series? Afghanistan will go toe-to-toe with UAE in the final group-stage game of the T20 tri-series on Thursday, September 5. What will be the venue for Afghanistan vs UAE match in the T20 tri-series on September 5? The match between Afghanistan and UAE will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. What time will the toss take place for Afghanistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match? The toss for the Afghanistan vs UAE T20 tri-series match will take place at 8 PM IST.