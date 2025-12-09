Home / Cricket / News / Team India register 3rd largest win (by margin) against SA in T20Is

India's biggest win in T20Is came back in 2023 when they defeated New Zealand by a mammoth 168-run margin in Ahmedabad.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 10:41 PM IST
India delivered a commanding statement in the series opener at Cuttack, dismantling South Africa by 101 runs to take a 1–0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The emphatic result also stands as India’s third-largest victory by margin against South Africa in T20Is, underlining the hosts’ growing dominance in the format.  Team India's biggest win against SA in T20Is  Although this was an impressive win by Surya and co., it wasn't their biggest win in T20Is against The Proteas. Their most dominant win against them came back in 2024 when they beat South Africa by a 135-run margin in Johannesburg. 
  • 135-run win – Target 284, Overs 18.2, Johannesburg, 15 Nov 2024
  • 106-run win – Target 202, Overs 13.5, Johannesburg, 14 Dec 2023
  • 101-run win – Target 176, Overs 12.3, Cuttack, 9 Dec 2025
  Team India's biggest victory in T20I cricket over the years  India's biggest win in T20Is came back in 2023 when they defeated New Zealand by a mammoth 168-run margin in Ahmedabad. 
Team India’s biggest win in T20Is (by margin)
Winner Margin Target Overs Opposition Ground Match Date
India 168 runs 235 12.1 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 01/02/23
India 150 runs 248 10.3 v England Wankhede 02/02/25
India 143 runs 214 12.3 v Ireland Dublin (Malahide) 29/06/18
India 135 runs 284 18.2 v South Africa Johannesburg 15/11/24
India 133 runs 298 20 v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12/10/24
India 106 runs 202 13.5 v South Africa Johannesburg 14/12/23
India 101 runs 213 20 v Afghanistan Dubai (DICS) 08/09/22
India 101 runs 176 12.3 v South Africa Cuttack 09/12/25
India 100 runs 235 18.4 v Zimbabwe Harare 07/07/24
India 93 runs 181 16 v Sri Lanka Cuttack 20/12/17
 
Hardik Pandya Rescues India After Early Collapse
 
Sent in to bat, India’s innings began on shaky ground. Lungi Ngidi struck twice inside the powerplay, removing Shubman Gill for 4 and captain Suryakumar Yadav for 12, leaving India rattled at 18/2. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma attempted to rebuild, but the South African seamers maintained consistent pressure. Abhishek’s brief flurry ended at 9, and Tilak’s promising 26 was cut short soon after, pushing India to 50/3.
 
The momentum shifted when Hardik Pandya walked in. Partnering with Axar Patel, he steadied India before launching a brutal counterattack. Axar’s 21 provided stability, but it was Hardik’s acceleration that transformed the innings. He tore into the bowling with clean hitting—taking 17 off a Nortje over and punishing Maharaj and Sipamla with ease. Late contributions from Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma helped, but Hardik’s unbeaten 59 off 28 balls propelled India to a competitive 175/6.
 
South Africa Fold Under Bowling Pressure
 
South Africa’s chase unraveled almost immediately. India’s bowlers, exploiting the Cuttack pitch expertly, removed de Kock, Stubbs, Markram, and Miller before the visitors reached 50. Only Dewald Brevis showed resistance, but with wickets tumbling around him, the required rate spiraled out of reach.
 
Bowled out for just 74, South Africa never threatened the target as India completed a dominant win, one that now sits among their biggest T20I victories against the Proteas and sets the tone for the rest of the series.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

