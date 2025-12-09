Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian with 100 wickets in all formats

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a historic milestone during the first T20I against South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, claiming his 100th wicket in the format. Returning to action after being rested for the ODI series, Bumrah’s feat made him only the second Indian bowler, after Arshdeep Singh, to reach triple-digit wickets in T20Is. He reached the milestone by dismissing Dewald Brevis on 22 in his 3rd over of the night. He went on take another wicket in the same over, dismissing Keshav Maharaj on the night. The right-arm speedster now has 101 wickets from 81 T20Is, at an impressive average of 18.11.
Century in All Formats
With this landmark wicket, Bumrah also became the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets across all three international formats. His career tally now stands at 234 wickets in Tests and 149 in ODIs. The 31-year-old also moved closer to the 500-wicket milestone in international cricket, currently needing just 18 more scalps to join the exclusive list of Indian bowlers with 500 wickets.
Mixed Tour for India
The ongoing South Africa tour had been a rollercoaster for India. The visitors had dominated the Test series with a clean sweep, while India bounced back to clinch the ODI series 2-1. The series has moved to the T20I leg, where Bumrah’s record-breaking achievement became the highlight of the opening encounter at Cuttack.
Also Read
|India – Leading T20I Wicket-Takers (All-Time Updated to 2025)
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|5W
|Arshdeep Singh
|2022–2025
|69*
|67
|1400
|233.2
|2
|1952
|105
|04/09/25
|18.59
|8.36
|13.33
|2
|–
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2016–2025
|82*
|77
|1690
|281.4
|12
|1793
|100*
|03/07/25
|18.11
|6.36
|17.07
|–
|–
|Hardik Pandya
|2016–2025
|121*
|108
|1901
|316.5
|4
|2605
|98
|4/16
|26.58
|8.22
|19.39
|3
|–
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|2016–2023
|80
|79
|1764
|294
|2
|2409
|96
|6/25
|25.09
|8.19
|18.37
|2
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|2012–2022
|87
|86
|1791
|298.3
|10
|2079
|90
|05/04/25
|23.1
|6.96
|19.9
|3
|2
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2017–2025
|49
|47
|1031
|171.5
|2
|1174
Key Players Return Ahead of T20 World Cup Prep
The match also marked the return of Shubman Gill from a neck injury and Hardik Pandya after regaining full fitness. India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir, yet to lose a T20I series together, will now use the five-match series as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.