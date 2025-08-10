Tim David gets to 5,500 T20 runs, steals show against South Africa

In a tense series opener at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, Tim David once again lived up to his billing as one of the most explosive finishers in world cricket. The 29-year-old delivered a match-saving knock, smashing 83 off 52 balls to help Australia post a competitive total of 178 against South Africa after a top-order collapse. With wickets tumbling around him, David held the innings together and launched a ferocious assault at the death, clubbing eight towering sixes. His innings not only rescued Australia but also highlighted his immense value in the shortest format.

David completes 5,500 T20 runs

During the course of his knock, David reached a major career milestone, 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the landmark with his 29th run of the innings, doing so in his 285th T20 match and 256th innings. His career stats are a testament to his consistency and power: an average above 30 and a blistering strike rate exceeding 162, alongside nearly 350 sixes across formats. This milestone further cements his reputation as one of the most dangerous lower-order batters in modern-day T20 cricket. Over 1,300 runs in T20Is ALSO READ: Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming David's international numbers are equally impressive. He has now amassed over 1,300 runs in T20 Internationals from 58 appearances, boasting an average above 36. His record includes one century and six fifties. His ability to turn matches around single-handedly was once again on display against South Africa.

The fastest T20I century for Australia Earlier this year, David made headlines by registering the fastest T20I century for Australia. He smashed a 37-ball ton against West Indies in Basseterre, breaking Josh Inglis's record (43 balls). It was a defining moment that further solidified his stature as a match-winner. David's prowess isn't limited to internationals. He has been a consistent performer in T20 leagues around the globe. In the IPL, he has scored 846 runs from 50 matches at a strike rate of 173.36, including a stunning 185.14 in the 2025 season. In the Big Bash League, he has 1,326 runs at 157.66. Notably, he strikes at over 135 in every league he’s played.