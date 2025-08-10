Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Australia are gearing up to return to Darwin for the first time in 17 years in the 1st T20 International against South Africa on August 10 (Sunday). The hosts' last appearance in the Northern Territory came in a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh back in 2008. The hosts will face South Africa in the opening T20I of a three-match series, marking a significant milestone for Australian cricket fans in the region.   
 
Mitchell Marsh’s side heads into this contest full of confidence after completing a dominant 5-0 T20I series sweep over the West Indies. That emphatic result has further solidified Australia’s credentials in the shortest format, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.
 
 
Several key players are set to rejoin the national setup for this series, including the explosive Travis Head and pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood, both of whom are expected to bring added depth and experience to the squad.

While the clean sweep in the Caribbean has boosted morale, it has also left the Australian selectors with a few tricky decisions. With a growing pool of in-form players vying for limited spots, team management will need to strike the right balance between maintaining momentum and giving returning stars game time.
 
As Australia prepare to continue their winning run, all eyes will be on how they shape their playing XI for this high-profile T20I series against a competitive South African outfit.   
Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 playing 11:
 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi. 
 
Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20Is
 
Total matches played: 25
Australia won: 17
South Africa won: 8
No result: 0
 
Australia vs South Africa T20I full squad 
 
Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
 
South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen
 

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I live match time AUS vs SA live streaming and telecast details

 
When does the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match take place? 
The first T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match? 
The match will be held at Marrara Oval, Darwin, Australia.
 
At what time will the live toss for the AUS vs SA 1st T20I take place? 
The toss for the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will take place at 2:00 PM IST, 6:00 PM local time (Darwin).
 
At what time will the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match begin? 
The first ball of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST, 6:60 PM local time (Darwin).
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match in India? 
The live telecast for the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match in India? 
Live streaming of the AUS vs SA 1st T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

