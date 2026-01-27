Associate Sponsors

U-19 World Cup Super Six: Vihaan's ton takes India to 352 against Zimbabwe

The young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (52 runs off 30 balls), with a brisk fifty, set the stage for a huge total for India

Vihaan Malhotra
Vihaan Malhotra (PIC: X/@Rcb_Xtra)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:29 PM IST
The five-time champions India put forth yet another strong batting performance in the sixth match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. The Ayush Mhatre-led side, with the help of a century from Vihaan Malhotra and a half-century from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, posted a huge total of 352 for 8 after 50 overs after being invited to bat first by Zimbabwe.

Vaibhav led top-order charge

The young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (52 runs off 30 balls) once again led the top-order charge for India as he stitched a 44-run stand for the opening wicket with Aaron George (23 runs off 16 balls) and a 56-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Ayush Mhatre (21 runs off 19 balls), setting the early stage for India to put a big total on the board. 

Kundu-Vihaan kept runs flowing

In the middle order, India lost Vedan Trivedi (15 runs off 18 balls) cheaply, but the in-form Abhigyan Kundu (61 runs off 61 balls), with a sensible innings, stitched a 113-run stand with vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra to keep India’s run rate intact and put the team en route to a strong finish.

Vihaan’s century concludes strong finish

Vihaan Malhotra (109 not out off 107 balls) then scored his first century of the tournament and helped India secure a strong finish. He added 52 runs for the seventh wicket with RS Ambrish (21 runs off 28 balls) and a 47-run stand for the eighth wicket with Khilan Patel (30 runs off 12 balls) as India finished the innings at 352 for 8.

Tatenda lone star for Zimbabwe

In bowling for Zimbabwe, Tatenda Chimugoro, with his spell of three wickets for 49 runs, was the pick of the bowlers. His wickets column included Vaibhav, Ayush and Vedan. Simbarashe and Pranashe Mazai were the joint second-highest wicket-takers with two wickets each, followed by Dhruv Patel, who also secured one wicket.
 
India U-19 full scorecard: 
India Under-19s (50 ovs maximum)
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Aaron George c Mudzengerere b Mazai 23 16 2 1 143.75
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi c Mudzengerere b Chimugoro 52 30 4 4 173.33
Ayush Mhatre (c) c †Hlabangana b Chimugoro 21 19 1 2 110.52
Vedant Trivedi c †Hlabangana b Chimugoro 15 18 1 0 83.33
Vihaan Malhotra not out 109 107 7 0 101.86
Abhigyan Kundu † c K Blignaut b Mudzengerere 61 62 5 1 98.38
Kanishk Chouhan c †Hlabangana b Mudzengerere 3 8 0 0 37.5
RS Ambrish c Chimugoro b Mazai 21 28 1 0 75
Khilan Patel c M Blignaut b Dhruv Patel 30 12 1 3 250
Henil Patel not out 2 1 0 0 200
Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 13) 15
Total 50 Ov (RR: 7.04) 352/8
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Panashe Mazai 8 0 86 2 10.75 15
Michael Blignaut 7 0 46 0 6.57 20
Webster Madhidhi 8 0 56 0 7 27
Tatenda Chimugoro 8 0 49 3 6.12 19
Brandon Senzere 1 0 5 0 5 3
Simbarashe Mudzengerere 10 0 51 2 5.1 25
Leeroy Chiwaula 4 0 21 0 5.25 12
Dhruv Patel 4 0 37 1 9.25 3
 
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:28 PM IST

