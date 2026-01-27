U-19 World Cup Super Six: Vihaan's ton takes India to 352 against Zimbabwe

The five-time champions India put forth yet another strong batting performance in the sixth match of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Tuesday. The Ayush Mhatre-led side, with the help of a century from Vihaan Malhotra and a half-century from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, posted a huge total of 352 for 8 after 50 overs after being invited to bat first by Zimbabwe.

Vaibhav led top-order charge

The young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (52 runs off 30 balls) once again led the top-order charge for India as he stitched a 44-run stand for the opening wicket with Aaron George (23 runs off 16 balls) and a 56-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Ayush Mhatre (21 runs off 19 balls), setting the early stage for India to put a big total on the board.

Kundu-Vihaan kept runs flowing In the middle order, India lost Vedan Trivedi (15 runs off 18 balls) cheaply, but the in-form Abhigyan Kundu (61 runs off 61 balls), with a sensible innings, stitched a 113-run stand with vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra to keep India’s run rate intact and put the team en route to a strong finish. Vihaan’s century concludes strong finish Vihaan Malhotra (109 not out off 107 balls) then scored his first century of the tournament and helped India secure a strong finish. He added 52 runs for the seventh wicket with RS Ambrish (21 runs off 28 balls) and a 47-run stand for the eighth wicket with Khilan Patel (30 runs off 12 balls) as India finished the innings at 352 for 8.