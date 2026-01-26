Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / News / Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the first batter to score a century in WPL history

Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the first batter to score a century in WPL history

Georgi Voll (99 not out off 56 balls) and Sophie Devine (99 runs off 36 balls) held the joint highest individual score in the tournament record before Brunt's record-breaking century

Nat Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 9:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Star England and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt created history on Monday during Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match 16 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara as she became the first batter to score a century in WPL history.
 
Before today, ten batters crossed the ninety-run mark but none managed to reach the three-digit mark. Georgi Voll (99 not out off 56 balls) and Sophie Devine (99 runs off 36 balls) held the joint highest individual score in the tournament record before Brunt’s record-breaking century.
 
Brunt came out to bat when MI lost their first wicket at just 16. She added 131 runs for the second wicket with Hayley Matthews (56 runs off 39 balls) before finally completing her ton in just 57 balls with the help of one six and 16 fours. her unbeaten 100 innings helped MI post a huge total of 199 for 4 on the board in a must win match against RCB. 

List of highest individual scores in WPL

Rank Player Score Balls Strike Rate Team Opposition Venue Match Date
1 Nat Sciver-Brunt 100* 57 175.4 MI Women RCB Women Vadodara 26 Jan 2026
2 Grace Voll 99* 56 176.78 UP Warriorz RCB Women Lucknow 8 Mar 2025
3 Sophie Devine 99 36 275 RCB Women GG Women Brabourne 18 Mar 2023
4 Alyssa Healy 96* 47 204.25 UP Warriorz RCB Women Brabourne 10 Mar 2023
5 Beth Mooney 96* 59 162.71 GG Women UP Warriorz Lucknow 3 Mar 2025
6 Smriti Mandhana 96 61 157.37 RCB Women DC Women DY Patil 17 Jan 2026
7 Harmanpreet Kaur 95* 48 197.91 MI Women GG Women Delhi 9 Mar 2024
8 Sophie Devine 95 42 226.19 GG Women DC Women DY Patil 11 Jan 2026
9 Meg Lanning 92 57 161.4 DC Women GG Women Lucknow 7 Mar 2025
10 Tahlia McGrath 90* 50 180 UP Warriorz DC Women DY Patil 7 Mar 2023
11 Ellyse Perry 90* 56 160.71 RCB Women UP Warriorz Bengaluru 24 Feb 2025
12 Deepti Sharma 88* 60 146.66 UP Warriorz GG Women Delhi 11 Mar 2024
13 Lizaad Lee 86 54 159.25 DC Women GG Women DY Patil 11 Jan 2026
14 Beth Mooney 85* 51 166.66 GG Women RCB Women Delhi 6 Mar 2024
15 Grace Harris 85 40 212.5 RCB Women UP Warriorz DY Patil 12 Jan 2026
16 Shafali Verma 84 45 186.66 DC Women RCB Women Brabourne 5 Mar 2023
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar dominate Manipur by 568 runs in Ranji Trophy Plate final to go Elite

IND vs NZ T20Is: Iyer retains spot as Tilak ruled out of last two matches

I S Bindra, ex-BCCI chief who shaped Punjab cricket, dies at 84 in Delhi

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I highlights: India demolish Kiwis by 8 wickets

Abhishek Sharma closes in on Yuvraj Singh with second-fastest T20I fifty

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story