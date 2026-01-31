Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan hits maiden T20I ton in Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan hits maiden T20I ton in Thiruvananthapuram

Ishan's 42-ball century vs New Zealand is now the fifth fastest T20I century for India

Ishan Kishan batting in the second T20I match against New Zealand in Raipur

Ishan Kishan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan lit up the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday as he scored his maiden T20I century to present an undeniable case for his inclusion in India’s playing XI in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
 
Ishan, who missed out in the fourth T20I, came out to bat in the India innings after the hosts lost the wicket of local boy Sanju Samson cheaply. Ishan started off slow but quickly picked up the pace and scored his half-century in just 28 balls before adding the next fifty runs in just 14 balls to complete his century in 42 balls with the help of six fours and ten sixes.
 
 
Ishan’s 42-ball century vs New Zealand is now the fifth fastest T20I century for India behind Rohit Sharma (35 balls), Abhishek Sharma (37 balls), Sanju Samson (40 balls) and Tilak Verma (42 balls).
 
Full list of Indian players with fastest T20I century:
 
Player Balls Faced Opponent Venue Year
Rohit Sharma 35 Sri Lanka Indore 2017
Abhishek Sharma 37 England Mumbai 2025
Sanju Samson 40 Bangladesh Hyderabad 2024
Tilak Varma 41 South Africa Johannesburg 2024
Ishan Kishan 42 New Zealand  Thiruvananthapuram 2026
Suryakumar Yadav 45 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2023
KL Rahul 46 West Indies Lauderhill 2016
Abhishek Sharma 46 Zimbabwe Harare 2024
Sanju Samson 47 South Africa Durban 2024
Suryakumar Yadav 48 England Nottingham 2022
Suryakumar Yadav 49 New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2022
Sanju Samson 51 South Africa Johannesburg 2024
Tilak Varma 51 South Africa Centurion 2024
 

Topics : India cricket team New Zealand cricket team India vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

