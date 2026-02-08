Uttarakhand seal semis spot; Gharami's double ton puts Bengal in control

Karnataka were left with 212 runs to chase after a lower-order fightback from Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande lifted Mumbai's total to 377 on Day 3 at BKC. By stumps, Karnataka's target stood at 325, with their chase still very much in the balance.

Mumbai's second innings saw them at 258 for 7, with a lead of just 205 runs. However, Kotian and Deshpande's 89-run partnership for the eighth wicket changed the game. They frustrated Karnataka with quick scoring, taking the total to 377, adding crucial runs at a rapid pace. Deshpande played a blistering knock of 47 off 40 balls, while Kotian remained unbeaten on 48*. Prior to this, left-arm spinner Shikhar Shetty had troubled Mumbai, extracting sharp turn and taking two wickets in an over.

Karnataka, in response, faced an early setback when Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 3. However, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal counterattacked with a flurry of boundaries, raising a solid 84-run partnership. Rahul brought up his fifty off 55 balls, but Padikkal (39) was dismissed by Kotian. With Rahul (60*) and Karun Nair (9*) at the crease, Karnataka will resume their chase on the fourth day, needing 212 more to win. Bengal vs Andhra: Gharami's Unbeaten 216 Puts Bengal in Control Sudip Kumar Gharami's marathon innings of 216* has given Bengal a commanding lead of 123 runs over Andhra on Day 3 in Kalyani. The Bengal batter's first-class double century, which spanned 451 balls, lifted his side from a precarious 43 for 3 to 418 for 6 by the close of play.

Gharami showed immense patience, surviving against both pace and spin. He handled the fast bowlers, who targeted him with short balls from around the wicket, as well as left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, who repeatedly aimed for his foot holes. Gharami’s resilience was evident as he formed crucial partnerships, including an unbroken 100-run stand for the seventh wicket with Habib Gandhi (45*). The Bengal batters took a measured approach on a pitch showing signs of wear, making the most of their first-innings lead. Although Bengal can qualify for the semi-final with a draw, Gharami and Gandhi will be looking to completely tire out Andhra on Day 4 and further extend their advantage.