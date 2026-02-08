T20 WC 2026: Curran-Jacks help England survive late Nepal upset

The Nepal cricket team almost scripted the first upset of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as a brilliant final over by Sam Curran and Will Jacks’ all-round performance helped England beat Nepal by four runs on the final ball of the match.

Nepal, in the 185-run chase set by England, kept cruising till the end, where they needed just 10 runs to win. However, Sam Curran gave away just three singles and one double as England barely scraped a victory in the campaign opener.

Early blows and Bethell–Brook rebuild

After winning the toss and opting to bat, England were jolted early when Sher Malla dismissed Phil Salt cheaply. Jos Buttler counterpunched with a lively 26 before Nandan Yadav struck again. Tom Banton failed to settle and was trapped lbw by Sandeep Lamichhane, leaving England under pressure.

Jacob Bethell then took charge, racing to a half-century in just 28 balls. He scored 55 off 35 deliveries, while skipper Harry Brook complemented him with a fluent 53 off 32 balls. Dipendra Singh Airee turned the game with a double strike, removing Bethell and Sam Curran in quick succession.

Late flourish lifts England to 184

Brook fell immediately after reaching his fifty, but Will Jacks provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 33 off 18 balls. His cameo pushed England to a competitive 184 for 7 at the end of 20 overs.

Nepal’s blazing start keeps chase alive

Nepal began the chase in stunning fashion, racing to 31 in three overs. Liam Dawson broke the opening stand by dismissing Aasif Sheikh, before Will Jacks removed Kushal Bhurtel. Skipper Rohit Paudel and Dipendra Singh Airee then stitched together a brisk 82-run partnership that put England firmly under pressure.

England hold nerve at the death

Sam Curran finally ended the stand by dismissing Dipendra for a well-made 44. Rohit Paudel followed soon after, and although Lokesh Bam played a superb 39 off 20 balls to take the game to the final delivery, Nepal could not find the decisive blow. England held their nerve to secure a narrow four-run victory in a match that showcased Nepal’s growing stature on the world stage.