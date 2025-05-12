Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'I am also a Virat Kohli fan,' says Indian Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

While explaining the country's integrated air defence system, Indian Army DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai referenced the Ashes - the iconic cricket series played between Australia and England

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

India’s modern-day great Virat Kohli hung up his boots in the longest format of the game — Test cricket — on Monday. The ripple effect of a legend retiring from the sport’s oldest format even found its way into the Indian military’s briefing on the India-Pakistan ceasefire today.
 
Army DGMO references Kohli, uses cricket to explain air defence
 
While explaining the country’s integrated air defence system, Indian Army DGMO Lt General Rajiv Ghai referenced the Ashes — the iconic cricket series played between Australia and England — saying, “Today is a good day to use cricket as an example.” 
 
 
‘I am also a Virat Kohli fan’: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai 

“As we all know, Virat Kohli retired today, and like many, I am also a Virat Kohli fan,” Lt General Ghai said.  Kohli retired ahead of IND vs ENG Test series 
India's star batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking an end to an illustrious 14-year-old career which saw him dominate a variety of conditions, regions, and opponents in whites, both as a batter and captain.
 
Kohli took to his Instagram handle and announced his decision to retire from the longest format of the game.
 
"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," Kohli wrote on Instagram. 
 
"As I step away from this format, it's not easy -- but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude -- for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the post added.
 
In his Test career, the 36-year-old made 123 appearances in white clothing, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties in 210 innings and the best score of 254*. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs), Rahul Dravid (13,265 runs) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122 runs).
   

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

