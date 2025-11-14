Sundar to bat at No. 3: Deep dive into his Test & first-class batting stats

When India walks out to bat at the Eden Gardens in the first Test against South Africa, the spotlight will be on a 26-year-old all-rounder who has made a career out of doing whatever the team asks of him.

Washington Sundar, representing Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, is set to bat at No. 3, after India dropped Sai Sudharsan to accommodate four spinners – one frontline and three spin all-rounders – in the Playing 11 vs South Africa.

For a player who has never batted at No. 3 in his young Test career, and has occupied nearly every position from 5 to 9, this marks a dramatic shift. But behind the move lies Sundar’s long-held belief that he is, at heart, a top-order batter.

A role Sundar has long sought: “I consider myself a top-order batter” Sundar’s rise to No. 3 in Test cricket is not an overnight experiment. It is a journey that began in domestic cricket and culminated in a defining knock — his 152 against Delhi in the 2024 Ranji Trophy, batting at No. 3, a performance that earned him a national recall. After that innings, Sundar spoke openly about his ambitions: "I definitely consider myself a top-order batter… I’m very happy with the opportunity to bat at No. 3. For me, the important thing is to do whatever the team demands."

Check India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 full scorecard here He added: “Would I like to continue batting in the top order? Definitely yes. Batting up there is a lot of fun… Test cricket means a lot to me.” That clarity of ambition now seems to align with India’s tactical boldness. Gautam Gambhir, speaking before the South Africa series, had said he wanted to “see the character of players by putting them in different situations.” Sundar’s elevation to one of the most demanding batting positions in Test cricket is exactly that test of character. From teenage opener to lower-order survivor: Sundar’s first-class journey

Washington Sundar’s story is unlike most modern Indian all-rounders. He began his first-class career in 2016–17 as a specialist opener, facing the new ball in all five matches that season. How Sundar performed as an opener (2016–17 to 2017–18) Across six matches as an opener: Scores included 40 (vs Railways), 17 (vs UP), and 159 (vs Tripura) – his maiden first-class century. But after that season, Tamil Nadu moved him down the order, partly due to squad combinations and partly because his off-spin added dual value. The lower-middle-order years: Learning the art of rebuilding Between 2017 and 2024, Sundar established himself as one of Tamil Nadu’s most adaptable middle-order batters, often moving across positions depending on the team’s needs. When used at No. 5, he produced scores of 13 and 65 against Andhra, followed by 2 against Delhi and 1 against Gujarat. At No. 6, he contributed 69 against Mumbai, 9 against Madhya Pradesh and 12 against Baroda. Batting at No. 7, he added further stability with knocks of 14 and 20 against Andhra, 18 against Baroda and a patient 43 against Mumbai.

The rebirth at No. 3: A turning point in Delhi, 2024 In the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, Sundar returned to the No. 3 position for Tamil Nadu and made an immediate impact. His commanding 152 off 269 balls against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla was a reminder of his classical technique and patience. He handled both pace and spin with assurance, rotated strike smartly and picked the right moments to play his big shots. Sundar Runs at different batting positions in First class cricket\ 2016-17 Ranji Trophy Runs Balls Venue Batting position Against 2 32 Haryana Opener vs Mumbai 40 113 17 19 Bilaspur Opener vs Railways 14 39 10 31 Dharamsala Opener vs UP DNB 0 2 Cuttack Opener vs MP DNB 4 6 Rajkot Opener vs Bengal DNB 2017-18 Ranji Trophy Runs Balls Venue Batting position Against 14 41 Chennai 7th vs Andhra 20 23 159 231 Chennai Opener vs Tripura DNB 69 91 Mumbai 6th vs Mumbai DNB 14 12 Cuttack 7th vs Odisha DNB 9 21 Indore 6th MP DNB 12 21 Vadodara 6th Baroda 18 79 7th 2018-19 Ranji Trophy DNP 2019-20 Ranji Trophy DNP 2022 Ranji Trophy DNP 2022-23 Ranji Trophy Runs Balls Venue Batting position Against 13 49 Coimbatore 5th Andhra 65 118 2 17 Delhi 5th Delhi 9 (not out) 5 3rd 2023-24 Ranji Trophy Runs Balls Venue Batting position Against 1 4 Valsad 5th Gujarat 6 33 3rd 43 138 Mumbai 7th Mumbai 4 19 3rd 2024-25 Ranji trophy Runs Balls Venue Batting position Against 152 269 Delhi 3rd Delhi DNB 2025-26 Ranji Trophy DNP More than just a big score, the innings revealed a version of Sundar capable of shaping an innings from the top order rather than simply rescuing it from the lower middle. It was this performance that convinced national selectors.

How Sundar has performed at different Test batting positions Sundar’s Test career so far has been built on flexibility — and an impressive ability to deliver under pressure, regardless of where he bats. At No. 5, he has played just one innings but made a strong statement with an unbeaten 101, facing 206 balls and showing he can anchor an innings for long periods. At No. 6, he has batted once for a score of 21, a brief outing that offered little room for deeper assessment. His most substantial work has come at No. 7, where he has scored 211 runs at an average of 42.20, including two half-centuries. Many of these knocks came in difficult situations, and Sundar often steadied India after early collapses.

At No. 8, he has accumulated 269 runs at an average of 29.88, contributing several crucial rescue efforts with the lower order. Washington Sundar runs at different Batting Position in Test cricket Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 5th position 2025-2025 1 1 1 101 101* - 206 49.02 1 0 0 9 1 6th position 2024-2024 1 1 0 21 21 21 47 44.68 0 0 0 2 0 7th position 2021-2025 4 7 2 211 85* 42.2 438 48.17 0 2 1 21 5 8th position 2021-2025 9 12 3 269 96* 29.88 664 40.51 0 1 2 24 4 9th position 2024-2025 4 4 2 159 53 79.5 265 60 0 2 0 11 7 His returns at No. 9 are particularly striking: 159 runs at an average of 79.5, including two fifties. In this role, he has dominated spin and capitalised on tiring fast bowlers, showcasing his range and counterattacking ability.