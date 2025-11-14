India vs South Africa 1st Test: Eden Gardens pitch report and key stats

The iconic venue last hosted a Test match in 2019, during a pink-ball day-night clash against Bangladesh. Since that encounter, the Indian cricket team has undergone significant changes, with stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin stepping away from international cricket. These departures mark the end of an era and signal a new chapter for the team, which now features fresh talent and evolving strategies. Alongside the changes in personnel, there could also be noticeable differences in the behavior of the pitch. Check IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Test cricket is making a long-awaited comeback to Eden Gardens in Kolkata after six years as India take on South Africa for the 1st Test today. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.The iconic venue last hosted a Test match in 2019, during a pink-ball day-night clash against Bangladesh. Since that encounter, the Indian cricket team has undergone significant changes, with stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin stepping away from international cricket.These departures mark the end of an era and signal a new chapter for the team, which now features fresh talent and evolving strategies. Alongside the changes in personnel, there could also be noticeable differences in the behavior of the pitch.

Eden Gardens, historically known for its batting-friendly surfaces that occasionally offer assistance to spinners, may play differently this time, influenced by preparation techniques, seasonal conditions, and the wear-and-tear over the years. Fans and analysts will be keenly observing how the wicket responds to the red ball and the strategies teams employ in this much-anticipated return of Test cricket. India vs South Africa 1st Test: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report Traditionally, the Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata has offered something for both batsmen and bowlers, with pacers getting early assistance before the spinners take over. The wicket for the upcoming Test is expected to follow the same pattern, with a touch of grass, good bounce, and carry.

Chief curator Sujan Mukherjee told RevSportz, “It will turn, but not that abruptly. They (Indian management) wanted it to spin, but I can’t offer much of it here. I reassured them, ‘you will get a good wicket, it will turn, you don’t need to worry about it’.” Mukherjee also explained that he prepared the pitch to give the Indian team some advantage. “When I make the wicket for the Indian team, I give some favour to them in whatever way I can,” he added. ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 1st Test playing 11, timings, live streaming Overall, the surface promises to provide a fair contest between bat and ball while offering the spinners gradual assistance as the match progresses.

India vs South Africa: Head-to-head stats in Tests in Kolkata Both sides have faced each other at the Eden Gardens on three occassions in red ball cricket with India coming out on top 2 times as compared to The Proteas' solitary win that came back in 1996. Matches - 3 India won - 2 SA won - 1 Recent Test match at Eden Garden Stadium The most recent Test match that was played at the iconic Eden Gardens was in 2019 when India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs. Eden Garden Stadium key Test stats Eden Gardens stadium key Test stats Record Stat / Player Total Matches 42 Matches Won Batting 1st 12 Matches Won Batting 2nd 10 Drawn / No Result 20 First Match 05 Jan 1934