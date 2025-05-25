Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shubman Gill should keep batting and captaincy separate: Cheteshwar Pujara

Shubman Gill should keep batting and captaincy separate: Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara also backed Rishabh Pant as vice-captain despite his lean T20 form, citing his strong Test performances in England

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cheteshwar Pujara has offered a word of caution and encouragement to India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill, ahead of the high-stakes five-match series in England beginning June 20. Speaking during an online interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, Pujara said Gill faces a tough challenge leading India in foreign conditions but believes it is also a golden opportunity to grow as a leader. With the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s red-ball set-up is entering a new phase, and the 24-year-old Gill has been chosen to spearhead it. Pujara emphasised the importance of separating leadership responsibilities from personal performance, asserting that Gill’s success as a batter need not be compromised by the added pressure of captaincy. 
 

‘Tough but valuable experience’ for Gill

Pujara, who last played for India in 2023 and has over 7,000 Test runs to his name, admitted that leading in England will be no easy task for Gill. However, he also said that should the youngster perform well as captain, it would significantly boost his confidence moving forward. He noted that Gill was preferred over Jasprit Bumrah due to the latter's unavailability for the full series. “If Shubman does well in England, it could lay the foundation for a long stint as captain,” Pujara added.

Advice to stay focused as a batter

Highlighting the need for clarity, Pujara advised Gill to treat captaincy and batting as two distinct responsibilities. He remarked that Gill’s aggressive style should remain unchanged and that he must back his instincts while adapting to English conditions. “When you are batting, you need to think as a batter, not as a captain,” Pujara said.

Pant’s vice-captaincy, ideal batting order

Pujara also backed Rishabh Pant as vice-captain despite his lean T20 form, citing his strong Test performances in England. On the batting order, he supported KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, and proposed Abhimanyu Easwaran or Karun Nair at No. 3 if Gill bats at No. 4.
 

First Published: May 25 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

