Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch the cricket match today?

IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch the cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings here.

GT vs CSK broadcast details

GT vs CSK broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT have already qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and will be aiming to lock in a top-two finish. All they need to do to achieve that is to ensure two full points from their last league game of the season against CSK. 
 
On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK will try not to add more underwhelming records to their name in what has been a nightmare season. CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table and will need to beat GT by a huge margin if they wish to overcome RR’s net run rate and avoid the wooden spoon finish for the first time in their history.
 
 
But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details:
 
IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Broadcast Details 

Also Read

GT vs CSK live score

GT vs CSK LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: GT aim to finish at top of points table, Toss at 7 PM IST

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Delhi stadium stats

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule: Race for top two spots

Race for Top 2: How RCB, MI, PBKS playoff fixtures depend on GT-CSK match

GT vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Pitch Report for GT vs CSK

IPL 2025: GT-CSK pitch report, highest score, Narendra Modi Stadium stats

IPL 2025 GT vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs CSK in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025? 
The GT vs CSK match is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the GT vs CSK match will be held at 3:00 PM IST.
 
When will the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start? 
The GT vs CSK match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The GT vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the GT vs CSK match live in India? 
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

More From This Section

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for IPL match, heavy rain woes

PBKS vs DC highlights

PBKS vs DC HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Nair-Rizvi help DC sink PBKS in Jaipur

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2025 PBKS vs DC Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon