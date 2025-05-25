IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch the cricket match today?

Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT have already qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and will be aiming to lock in a top-two finish. All they need to do to achieve that is to ensure two full points from their last league game of the season against CSK.
On the other hand, the MS Dhoni-led CSK will try not to add more underwhelming records to their name in what has been a nightmare season. CSK are currently at the bottom of the points table and will need to beat GT by a huge margin if they wish to overcome RR’s net run rate and avoid the wooden spoon finish for the first time in their history.
But how can you watch the match live on your TV or stream it on your phone or laptop? Here are all the details:
IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Broadcast Details
|IPL 2025 GT vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to Watch GT vs CSK in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The GT vs CSK match is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025.
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the GT vs CSK match will be held at 3:00 PM IST.
When will the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start?
The GT vs CSK match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2025 in India?
The GT vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the GT vs CSK match live in India?
You can stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.