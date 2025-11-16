Home / Cricket / News / What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test

The highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens dates back more than 20 years, when India chased down 117 against South Africa in 2004

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
The first Test between India and South Africa is expected to produce a result on the third day itself after 30 wickets fell across the two and a half days at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Trailing by 20 runs at the start of their second innings, South Africa set India a 124-run victory target in the first Test after stretching their second innings to 153 on day three here on Sunday.
 
South Africa did well to cross 150 on a testing pitch after resuming the day at 93 for seven.
 
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored the first fifty of the game, ending with 55 not out off 136 balls with the help of four boundaries.
 
Ravindra Jadeja was the pick among the bowlers for India, taking 4/50.
 
India are without their regular skipper Shubman Gill who was declared ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Test due to a neck injury he suffered on the second day's play here at the Eden Gardens.
 
This brings forth two key questions: What is the highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens? And what is the lowest total successfully defended at this venue?
 
Historically, the Kolkata pitch has aided spinners, and many remember how India stunned Australia in 2001 after being asked to follow on.
 
The highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens dates back more than 20 years, when India chased down 117 against South Africa in 2004. If India chase down 124-run target in Kolkata today then it will be become the highest successful run chase. The second-highest chase at the venue is 79, achieved by India against England in 1993. 
Highest successful run chase at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Winning Team Losing team Year Runs chased
India South Africa 2004 117
India England 1993 79
England India 2012 41
Australia India 1969 39
  Meanwhile, the lowest defended total at this historic venue came in 1972, when India defended 192 against England. 
Lowest defended target at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Target Defended by Versus Year
192 India England 1972
231 Australia India 1956
279 Pakistan India 1999
 

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamTest CricketEden Garden Test

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

