What is highest successful run chase, lowest defended total in Kolkata Test?

The first Test between India and South Africa is expected to produce a result on the third day itself after 30 wickets fell across the two and a half days at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Trailing by 20 runs at the start of their second innings, South Africa set India a 124-run victory target in the first Test after stretching their second innings to 153 on day three here on Sunday.

South Africa did well to cross 150 on a testing pitch after resuming the day at 93 for seven.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma scored the first fifty of the game, ending with 55 not out off 136 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick among the bowlers for India, taking 4/50. India are without their regular skipper Shubman Gill who was declared ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Test due to a neck injury he suffered on the second day's play here at the Eden Gardens. Check India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here This brings forth two key questions: What is the highest successful run chase at the Eden Gardens? And what is the lowest total successfully defended at this venue? Historically, the Kolkata pitch has aided spinners, and many remember how India stunned Australia in 2001 after being asked to follow on.