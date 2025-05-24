Experience will help Gill succeed in England as captain: Ajit Agarkar

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion India’s Test cricket is entering a new era, and at the centre of this transition stands Shubman Gill. Tasked with leading the side following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gill has been handed the captaincy for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 in Leeds. Speaking at the squad announcement, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar expressed confidence in Gill’s ability to shoulder the responsibility despite the challenges of a high-stakes series on English soil. Emphasising the importance of learning through experience, Agarkar said the role will test Gill, but his temperament and evolving leadership skills make him the right choice. Rishabh Pant, returning to the squad after injury, has been named vice-captain, offering additional support from behind the stumps.

A New Era Begins

The Indian Test team is entering a significant phase of transition with Gill taking over the captaincy reins. Agarkar noted that the exit of Kohli and Rohit from the longest format marks the beginning of a new cycle. While the challenge of succeeding two iconic figures looms large, the selectors are convinced that Gill is capable of leading the team into the future. Agarkar acknowledged that international cricket always presents tough situations, and this tour will be no exception.

Tough Tour, Bigger Opportunity

Agarkar admitted that touring England for a five-match Test series is among the toughest assignments in world cricket. However, he believes the experience will only help Gill evolve as a leader. He pointed out that Gill has shown maturity in franchise cricket and now has the platform to extend that to the international stage. Learning on the job, according to Agarkar, is part of the process.

Leadership Can Spark Better Performances

While Gill’s Test average hovers just above 35 after 32 matches, Agarkar stressed that statistics should not define his potential. The conditions in England are challenging for every batter, but the selectors are optimistic that leadership responsibilities can elevate Gill’s game. Agarkar said the captaincy might be seen as a burden by some, but for Gill, it could serve as motivation to raise his performance.

Support System in Place

To ease the transition, Gill will have the support of experienced personnel. Agarkar highlighted the presence of head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior players as a solid support network. He mentioned that the selectors have had positive conversations with Gill, who is embracing the opportunity to lead the national side.

Pant Named as Deputy

With Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in all five matches due to workload management, the selectors have opted for Rishabh Pant as vice-captain. Agarkar praised Pant’s tactical insight as a wicketkeeper and his consistent performances in Tests. Having played over 40 Tests, Pant brings crucial experience that will complement Gill’s leadership.