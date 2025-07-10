ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Root becomes first batter with 3000 Test runs vs India

Former England skipper Joe Root continues to add accolades to his name, as on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord’s, the Yorkshire batter became the first player in cricket history to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Root needed 45 runs to reach this milestone, which he achieved in the 44th over of the match with a boundary off Nitish Reddy's bowling. Root took only 33 matches to reach this number.
Root, even before the match, held the record for most Test runs against India and has now significantly extended his lead over the second-placed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who has 2,555 runs in 29 Test matches against India. Root’s former teammate Alastair Cook, with 2,431 runs in 30 matches, is in third place. The closest active cricketer to Root’s number is Australia’s Steve Smith, who has 2,356 runs in just 24 matches.
Most Test runs vs India by an individual batter
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|JE Root (ENG)
|2012-2025
|33*
|59
|7
|3001*
|218
|56.82
|5375
|54.97
|10
|12
|1
|317
|8
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|1996-2012
|29
|51
|4
|2555
|257
|54.36
|4428
|57.7
|8
|12
|4
|278
|4
|AN Cook (ENG)
|2006-2018
|30
|54
|3
|2431
|294
|47.66
|5374
|45.23
|7
|9
|1
|283
|3
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|2013-2025
|24
|46
|6
|2356
|192
|58.9
|4460
|52.82
|11
|5
|3
|257
|14
|CH Lloyd (WI)
|1966-1983
|28
|44
|4
|2344
|242*
|58.6
|605
|57.02
|7
|12
|1
|161
|22
|Javed Miandad (PAK)
|1978-1989
|28
|39
|6
|2228
|280*
|67.51
|3081
|50.08
|5
|14
|1
|127
|13
|S Chanderpaul (WI)
|1994-2013
|25
|44
|10
|2171
|140
|63.85
|5171
|41.98
|7
|10
|-
|219
|8
|MJ Clarke (AUS)
|2004-2014
|22
|40
|2
|2049
|329*
|53.92
|3622
|56.57
|7
|6
|2
|227
|14
|IVA Richards (WI)
|1974-1989
|28
|41
|3
|1927
|192*
|50.71
|659
|65.25
|8
|7
|1
|124
|20
|GS Sobers (WI)
|1958-1971
|18
|30
|7
|1920
|198
|83.47
|-
|-
|8
|7
|2
|73
|17
|ML Hayden (AUS)
|2001-2008
|18
|35
|3
|1888
|203
|59
|2864
|65.92
|6
|8
|2
|214
|24
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|1997-2010
|18
|28
|1
|1822
|275
|67.48
|3259
|55.9
|6
|8
|1
|210
|7
