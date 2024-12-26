Look where Virat walks: Who is saying what on Kohli vs Konstas altercation?

Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE The cricketing fraternity is ablaze with fiery opinions after a dramatic on-field incident involving Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas. What should have been just another day at the crease spiralled into a controversy that has left fans, commentators, and former players weighing in with stinging commentary.

The cricketing world erupts: Kohli's collision sparks a storm - here's who said what?

"A poor look for the game"

Former Australian opener and coach Justin Langer did not hold back, calling the contact an embarrassment to the sport.

"We don’t like seeing that in any cricket," Langer declared sombrely during his commentary stint with the Seven Network.

"There’ll be plenty said about this."

Also Read

Ponting's warning on Kohli vs Konstas controversy

Ricky Ponting, a titan of the game and former Australian captain, was quick to point out the potential repercussions for Kohli.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that," Ponting remarked, his tone laden with gravity.

"Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman knows where the batsmen congregate. It looked to me like Konstas looked up late; he wouldn’t have known anyone was in front of him."

With match referee Andy Pycroft looming, Ponting’s ominous prediction carried weight.

The ICC’s Code: An infraction in the making?

The International Cricket Council’s Code of Conduct leaves little room for interpretation:

"Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket... players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire."

Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel on Kohli vs Konstas controversy

Simon Taufel, a five-time umpire of the year, didn’t mince words as he dissected the incident.

"It shows Virat Kohli actually changing his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas," Taufel analysed.

"There’s a clause that talks about inappropriate physical contact. That’s what the umpires and the referee will be looking at today. My suggestion? They’ll take this seriously and likely act on it."

"The King rattled by a 19-year-old?"

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was scathing in his assessment, questioning why Kohli, a seasoned veteran, would stoop to such behaviour.

"He’s completely acted wrong," Vaughan said, his incredulity palpable.

"Why would a senior pro, who’s played for so long – he’s a King – be rattled by a 19-year-old? Sam Konstas did absolutely nothing wrong. Virat veered towards him. You can’t do that. You’re just not allowed to do that."

Kerry O’Keeffe chimed in, striking at the heart of Kohli’s persona.

"Kohli has built his whole career on arrogance. Suddenly, he identified that same arrogance in a debutant, and he seemed to resent it. I think he’s in trouble."

Healy’s measured disapproval

Australian women’s captain Alyssa Healy offered a more measured critique, but her disappointment was evident.

"It’s probably more disappointing than anything else," she said.

"An experienced player, one of your best, making a beeline for the youngest player on the opposition? It doesn’t set the greatest tone for your side. But if that’s how India wants to approach it, so be it. It didn’t rattle him one bit."

"Never meet your hero"

Former Victoria cricket captain Darren Berry’s post on X encapsulated the disillusionment of a young fanbase:

"If the ICC don’t give Virat a holiday with his family in Sydney, then we might as well pack up our bat and ball and go home. Changed his line and showed the world the kid has rattled him & his team. Such a shame, as the kid absolutely idolises Kohli. Never meet your hero."