Home / Cricket / News / West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

The Men in Green would have to focus on their top order displays, which weren't up to the mark in the 2nd ODI with Babar Azam losing his wicket on a duck after both openers were sent back cheaply.

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
West Indies will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on August 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.  With the series level at 1-1, this match will decide the winner, and the hosts will be eager to clinch the series in front of their home crowd. West Indies come into the fixture with momentum on their side, having secured a five-wicket win in the second ODI via the DLS method. Their victory was largely driven by a strong performance from the middle and lower order, which successfully chased down a modest total after early setbacks.
 
Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the previous game. The top order failed to deliver, with both openers dismissed cheaply and captain Babar Azam falling for a duck.  Mohammad Rizwan and his side will need to reassess their strategy and put in a much-improved batting display. The stage is set for a thrilling decider as both teams fight for series honours in Trinidad.
 
West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI probable playing 11:
 
Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed
 
West Indies Playing 11 (Probable): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades 
 
West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in ODIs
 
Total matches played: 139
West Indies won: 72
Pakistan won: 68
Tied: 3
 
West Indies vs Pakistan ODI full squad
 
Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris
 
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves 
 

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live match time WI vs PAK live streaming and telecast details

 
When does the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match take place?
The third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
 
What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match?
The match will be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
 
At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI take place?
The toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, 9:00 AM local time (Trinidad).
 
At what time will the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match begin?
The first ball of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 9:30 AM local time (Trinidad).
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd T20I: AUS win the toss, elect to field first in Darwin

Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

India vs England Test series sets digital viewership record on JioHotstar

Mithali, Yuvraj join star panel as Women's World Cup countdown begins

Harmanpreet aims to break India's ICC trophy drought in women's cricket

Topics :Cricket NewsWest Indies cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story