West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time, and streaming

West Indies will take on Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on August 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. With the series level at 1-1, this match will decide the winner, and the hosts will be eager to clinch the series in front of their home crowd. West Indies come into the fixture with momentum on their side, having secured a five-wicket win in the second ODI via the DLS method. Their victory was largely driven by a strong performance from the middle and lower order, which successfully chased down a modest total after early setbacks.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing outing in the previous game. The top order failed to deliver, with both openers dismissed cheaply and captain Babar Azam falling for a duck. Mohammad Rizwan and his side will need to reassess their strategy and put in a much-improved batting display. The stage is set for a thrilling decider as both teams fight for series honours in Trinidad. West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI probable playing 11: Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

West Indies Playing 11 (Probable): Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

West Indies vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in ODIs Total matches played: 139 West Indies won: 72 Pakistan won: 68 Tied: 3 West Indies vs Pakistan ODI full squad Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves

West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live match time WI vs PAK live streaming and telecast details When does the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match take place? The third ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. What is the venue of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match?

The match will be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. At what time will the live toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI take place? The toss for the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, 9:00 AM local time (Trinidad). At what time will the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match begin? The first ball of the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, 9:30 AM local time (Trinidad). Which TV channel will live telecast the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI match in India?