Target 374: England set sights on highest successful chase in The Oval Test

If England chase down the 374-run target, then it will also become highest successful run chase at the Oval Stadium in Test cricket

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

In a tantalising climax to the five-match Test series, India have set England a formidable 374-run target in the fourth innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The Three Lions are aiming to better their second-highest run-chase record in Test cricket as the English openers come out to bat. Previously, England chased down 371 runs at the Leeds Test, which was the first match of the five-match series.
 
However, if England chase down the 374-run target, it will also become the highest successful run chase at The Oval in Test cricket. 

What is England’s highest successful chase at The Oval?

 
England's best fourth-innings chase at The Oval remains the 263/9 vs Australia in 1902, which still tops the overall list for this venue.
 
 
Highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval
  • Target: 263 - England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902
  • Target: 252 - West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963
  • Target: 242 - Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972
  • Target: 225 - West Indies (226/2) vs England, 1988
  • Target: 219 - Sri Lanka (219/2) vs England, 2024
 
What is the highest successful run chase in a Test match at The Oval?
 
The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263/9 by England against Australia in 1902.

Which teams have successfully chased over 250 runs at The Oval?
 
Only two teams have chased more than 250 runs successfully at The Oval:
  • England (263/9) vs Australia in 1902
  • West Indies (255/2) vs England in 1963
Has any team chased a target over 200 at The Oval in recent years?
 
Yes. In 2024, Sri Lanka successfully chased 219 runs against England, finishing at 219/2.
 
How significant was Sri Lanka’s 2024 chase at The Oval?
 
Sri Lanka’s 219/2 chase in 2024 was significant as: It was the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval in 36 years.
 
England’s highest successful run chases
 
England are no strangers to monumental pursuits in the Bazball era. Their highest successful fourth-innings chase — 378 runs — came against India at Edgbaston in July 2022. That feat, driven by the then-new “Bazball” approach under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, marked a defining moment in England’s ultra-aggressive red-ball revival. 
Top 20 highest Successful Run Chases in Test cricket history
  Match Country Target Scored Versus Ground Result
1 09/05/03 West Indies 418 418/7 Australia Antigua Recreation Ground West Indies won by 3 wickets
2 17/12/08 South Africa 414 414/4 Australia WACA Ground South Africa won by 6 wickets
3 22/07/48 Australia 404 404/3 England Headingley Australia won by 7 wickets
4 07/04/76 India 403 406/4 West Indies Queen's Park Oval India won by 6 wickets
5 03/02/21 West Indies 395 395/7 Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium West Indies won by 3 wickets
6 14/07/17 Sri Lanka 388 391/6 Zimbabwe R Premadasa Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
7 11/12/08 India 387 387/4 England MA Chidambaram Stadium India won by 6 wickets
8 01/07/22 England 378 378/3 India Edgbaston England won by 7 wickets
9 03/07/15 Pakistan 377 382/3 Sri Lanka Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Pakistan won by 7 wickets
10 20/06/25 England 371 373/5 India Headingley England won by 5 wickets
11 18/11/99 Australia 369 369/6 Pakistan Bellerive Oval Australia won by 4 wickets
12 31/03/78 Australia 359 362/7 West Indies Bourda Australia won by 3 wickets
13 22/08/19 England 359 362/9 Australia Headingley England won by 1 wicket
14 04/08/06 Sri Lanka 352 352/9 South Africa P Sara Oval Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
15 27/02/69 West Indies 345 348/5 New Zealand Eden Park West Indies won by 5 wickets
16 28/06/84 West Indies 342 344/1 England Lord's West Indies won by 9 wickets
17 16/07/22 Pakistan 342 344/6 Sri Lanka Galle International Stadium Pakistan won by 4 wickets
18 16/12/77 Australia 339 342/8 India WACA Ground Australia won by 2 wickets
19 20/01/50 Australia 336 336/5 South Africa Kingsmead Australia won by 5 wickets
20 15/3/02 South Africa 335 340/5 Australia Kingsmead South Africa won by 5 wickets
 

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

