Target 374: England set sights on highest successful chase in The Oval Test

In a tantalising climax to the five-match Test series, India have set England a formidable 374-run target in the fourth innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The Three Lions are aiming to better their second-highest run-chase record in Test cricket as the English openers come out to bat. Previously, England chased down 371 runs at the Leeds Test, which was the first match of the five-match series.
However, if England chase down the 374-run target, it will also become the highest successful run chase at The Oval in Test cricket.
What is England’s highest successful chase at The Oval?
England's best fourth-innings chase at The Oval remains the 263/9 vs Australia in 1902, which still tops the overall list for this venue.
Highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval
- Target: 263 - England (263/9) vs Australia, 1902
- Target: 252 - West Indies (255/2) vs England, 1963
- Target: 242 - Australia (242/5) vs England, 1972
- Target: 225 - West Indies (226/2) vs England, 1988
- Target: 219 - Sri Lanka (219/2) vs England, 2024
What is the highest successful run chase in a Test match at The Oval?
The highest successful run chase at The Oval is 263/9 by England against Australia in 1902.
Also Read
Which teams have successfully chased over 250 runs at The Oval?
Only two teams have chased more than 250 runs successfully at The Oval:
- England (263/9) vs Australia in 1902
- West Indies (255/2) vs England in 1963
Has any team chased a target over 200 at The Oval in recent years?
Yes. In 2024, Sri Lanka successfully chased 219 runs against England, finishing at 219/2.
How significant was Sri Lanka’s 2024 chase at The Oval?
Sri Lanka’s 219/2 chase in 2024 was significant as: It was the highest successful fourth-innings chase at The Oval in 36 years.
England’s highest successful run chases
England are no strangers to monumental pursuits in the Bazball era. Their highest successful fourth-innings chase — 378 runs — came against India at Edgbaston in July 2022. That feat, driven by the then-new “Bazball” approach under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, marked a defining moment in England’s ultra-aggressive red-ball revival.
|Top 20 highest Successful Run Chases in Test cricket history
|Match
|Country
|Target
|Scored
|Versus
|Ground
|Result
|1
|09/05/03
|West Indies
|418
|418/7
|Australia
|Antigua Recreation Ground
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
|2
|17/12/08
|South Africa
|414
|414/4
|Australia
|WACA Ground
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|3
|22/07/48
|Australia
|404
|404/3
|England
|Headingley
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|4
|07/04/76
|India
|403
|406/4
|West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval
|India won by 6 wickets
|5
|03/02/21
|West Indies
|395
|395/7
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|West Indies won by 3 wickets
|6
|14/07/17
|Sri Lanka
|388
|391/6
|Zimbabwe
|R Premadasa Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|7
|11/12/08
|India
|387
|387/4
|England
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|India won by 6 wickets
|8
|01/07/22
|England
|378
|378/3
|India
|Edgbaston
|England won by 7 wickets
|9
|03/07/15
|Pakistan
|377
|382/3
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|10
|20/06/25
|England
|371
|373/5
|India
|Headingley
|England won by 5 wickets
|11
|18/11/99
|Australia
|369
|369/6
|Pakistan
|Bellerive Oval
|Australia won by 4 wickets
|12
|31/03/78
|Australia
|359
|362/7
|West Indies
|Bourda
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|13
|22/08/19
|England
|359
|362/9
|Australia
|Headingley
|England won by 1 wicket
|14
|04/08/06
|Sri Lanka
|352
|352/9
|South Africa
|P Sara Oval
|Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket
|15
|27/02/69
|West Indies
|345
|348/5
|New Zealand
|Eden Park
|West Indies won by 5 wickets
|16
|28/06/84
|West Indies
|342
|344/1
|England
|Lord's
|West Indies won by 9 wickets
|17
|16/07/22
|Pakistan
|342
|344/6
|Sri Lanka
|Galle International Stadium
|Pakistan won by 4 wickets
|18
|16/12/77
|Australia
|339
|342/8
|India
|WACA Ground
|Australia won by 2 wickets
|19
|20/01/50
|Australia
|336
|336/5
|South Africa
|Kingsmead
|Australia won by 5 wickets
|20
|15/3/02
|South Africa
|335
|340/5
|Australia
|Kingsmead
|South Africa won by 5 wickets