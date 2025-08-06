ICC Test Rankings: Siraj, Jaiswal gain big as ICC releases updated rankings

ALSO READ: Butter fingers, DRS burns and odd stats: India-England Tests in numbers India’s thrilling win at The Oval has sparked major movement in the ICC Test Rankings, with Mohammed Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal among the biggest beneficiaries. Siraj, who delivered a match-winning performance in the fifth and final Test against England, has reached a career-high 15th in the bowling rankings. Jaiswal, too, returned to the top five of the batting rankings after notching his second century of the series. The updated list reflects several shake-ups across categories as India’s 2-2 series draw left a significant mark. While Siraj climbed an impressive 12 places, young pacer Prasidh Krishna and England’s Gus Atkinson also made noteworthy gains, while veteran Joe Root solidified his lead at the top of the batting charts.

Siraj breaks new ground Mohammed Siraj’s spectacular nine-wicket haul in the final Test earned him not only the ‘Player of the Match’ award but also the highest ICC Test ranking of his career. Previously ranked 27th, the right-arm pacer jumped to 15th — surpassing his earlier best of 16th, achieved in January 2024. Siraj’s fiery spell on the final day, where he picked up three crucial wickets, including the final one, was instrumental in sealing India’s six-run win. Jaiswal returns to top five Yashasvi Jaiswal has surged back into the top tier of Test batters, moving up three spots to claim the No. 5 position. His timely second century of the series came in the pressure-cooker atmosphere at The Oval and helped India build a competitive total. The 22-year-old now stands on 792 rating points, reaffirming his reputation as a rising force in red-ball cricket.