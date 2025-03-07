Women's Premier League 2025: GG vs DC playing 11, live time, streaming

It’s Meg Lanning versus Ashleigh Gardner once more, but all eyes will be on Gujarat Giants, who have found form with two consecutive victories and are now in the playoff race. After starting with three losses in their first four matches, the Giants are eager to finish the Lucknow leg strong before heading to Mumbai for their final group game. Delhi Capitals, having already secured their playoff spot, will play their final league match on Friday, sitting at the top of the points table with five wins from seven games.

The Giants have found their rhythm after experimenting with different player combinations. While Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin were their primary batting forces, players like Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney, and Phoebe Litchfield have also stepped up. Bowling has been their standout strength, with the bowlers taking 26 of the 30 available wickets in their three victories. Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, and Priya Mishra have been key contributors.

The Capitals, who have enjoyed a strong run, will be playing after a six-day break, which could potentially affect their momentum. However, their consistency and competitive spirit under Lanning’s leadership make them a formidable opponent.

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals playing 11 today

GG playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney, D Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

DC playing 11 (probable): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Manni, Shree Charani

GG vs DC head-to-head

Total matches played: 6

Gujarat Giants Women won: 2

Delhi Capitals Women won: 4

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match take place?

Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 7.

What is the venue of the GG vs DC WPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket stadium will host the GG vs DC match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss for the GG vs DC WPL 2025 match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs DC WPL 2025 match begin?

The live match time for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the GG vs DC Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The GG vs DC cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's GG vs DC match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.