Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 06:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most catches for India in ODIs

Kohli surpasses Azharuddin's record for most catches for India in ODIs

The moment came when Pakistan's Naseem Shah, attempting a charge against Kuldeep Yadav, managed to chip the ball into the air. Kohli, who was positioned in the field, sprinted forward and took it.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant Virat Kohli
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone in his One-Day International (ODI) career during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The Indian cricket legend became the most successful Indian fielder in terms of catches, surpassing Mohammad Azharuddin's long-standing record of 156 catches. Kohli reached this remarkable feat by taking his 157th catch in ODIs, setting a new benchmark for Indian fielders.  Check India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here

The moment came when Pakistan's Naseem Shah, attempting a charge against Kuldeep Yadav, managed to chip the ball into the air. Kohli, who was positioned in the field, sprinted forward and dived to make a stunning catch. This catch not only secured his place in the history books but also highlighted his exceptional fielding skills, which have been a crucial asset to the Indian team.

 
Most catches taken for India in ODIs
Rank Player Catches Matches Played
1 Virat Kohli 158 299
2 Mohammad Azharuddin 156 334
3 Sachin Tendulkar 140 463
4 Rahul Dravid 124 344
5 Suresh Raina 102 226

Kohli’s achievement adds to his illustrious career, showcasing his versatility as a player who excels not just with the bat, but also in the field. His record-breaking catch against Pakistan further cements his legacy as one of India’s greatest cricketers.

More From This Section

India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK Playing 11: Imam replaces Fakhar in PAK's XI; India unchanged

Babar Azam

IND vs PAK: Babar missing during Naqvi's pep talk to Pakistan cricket team

IIT baba prediction

IND-PAK: Will IIT Baba's prediction come true today? Here's his bold claim

IND vs PAK

IND vs PAK: Key player battles to look forward to in Champions Trophy

India vs Pakistan match details in ICC CHampions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Topics : Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayManchester City vs Liverpool live Match TimeIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon