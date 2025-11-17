Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

Both IND and Oman are level on two points, and the winner will join Pakistan in the semi-finals, keeping their hopes alive for a place in the final on Sunday.

Asia Cup rising stars points table

Asia Cup rising stars points table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India A find themselves in a tight spot in the ACC Rising Stars 2025 after a surprising defeat to a spirited Pakistan Shaheens side in Doha. Despite starting their campaign with a commanding win over UAE, highlighted by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 42-ball 144, India A faltered in their second outing. A promising start quickly unraveled as they collapsed from 91/2 to 136 all out, allowing Pakistan to chase the target with ease in just 13.2 overs, driven by Maaz Sadaqat’s unbeaten 79.
 
With this setback, India A’s path to the semi-finals has become challenging. Level on two points with Oman, Jitesh Sharma’s side must win their final group match to stay alive in the tournament and secure a top-two finish. 
 
  Group A points table 
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group A points table shows Bangladesh A sitting comfortably at the top now after a dominant win against Afghanistan. With 2 wins from 2 matches, they have collected 4 points and boast an extraordinary Net Run Rate as well now, thanks to their emphatic victory. Sri Lanka A occupy second place with 2 points alongside Afghanistan as well, having won one and lost one from their two matches. 
 
Afghanistan A, having played only two matches too now, sit on 2 points, and still have to work hard for semis berth. Their moderate NRR indicates a closer contest in their opening game. At the bottom of the table are Hong Kong, who have struggled significantly with two losses from two matches and a steep NRR of -4.697, leaving them without points and virtually out of semifinal contention.
 
Asia Cup rising stars Group A table
Teams M W L Points
1 Bangladesh A 2 2 0 4
2 Afghanistan A 2 1 1 2
3 Sri Lanka A 2 1 1 2
4 Hong Kong 1 0 1 0
    Group B points table 
Asia Cup rising stars Group B table
Teams M W L PT
1 Pakistan Shaheens 2 2 0 4
2 India A 2 1 1 2
3 Oman 2 1 1 2
4 United Arab Emirates 2 0 2 0
 

More From This Section

Sadaqat

India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars: No handshakes as PAK beat IND by 8 wickets

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir defends tough Eden pitch, calls It 'Exactly what India wanted'

IND vs SA 1st Test

ICC World Test Championship points table after IND vs SA 1st Test

India vs South Africa

Home advantage no more? India lose four of their last six Tests at home

IND vs SA Day 3

India vs South Africa 1st Test highlights: South Africa beat India in low-scoring thriller

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCorbett Tiger ReserveRupee TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon