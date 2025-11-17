Asia Cup Rising Stars Points Table: Group Standings, India's Qualification

India A find themselves in a tight spot in the ACC Rising Stars 2025 after a surprising defeat to a spirited Pakistan Shaheens side in Doha. Despite starting their campaign with a commanding win over UAE, highlighted by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 42-ball 144, India A faltered in their second outing. A promising start quickly unraveled as they collapsed from 91/2 to 136 all out, allowing Pakistan to chase the target with ease in just 13.2 overs, driven by Maaz Sadaqat’s unbeaten 79.
With this setback, India A’s path to the semi-finals has become challenging. Level on two points with Oman, Jitesh Sharma’s side must win their final group match to stay alive in the tournament and secure a top-two finish.
Group A points table
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Group A points table shows Bangladesh A sitting comfortably at the top now after a dominant win against Afghanistan. With 2 wins from 2 matches, they have collected 4 points and boast an extraordinary Net Run Rate as well now, thanks to their emphatic victory. Sri Lanka A occupy second place with 2 points alongside Afghanistan as well, having won one and lost one from their two matches.
Afghanistan A, having played only two matches too now, sit on 2 points, and still have to work hard for semis berth. Their moderate NRR indicates a closer contest in their opening game. At the bottom of the table are Hong Kong, who have struggled significantly with two losses from two matches and a steep NRR of -4.697, leaving them without points and virtually out of semifinal contention.
|Asia Cup rising stars Group A table
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|Points
|1 Bangladesh A
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2 Afghanistan A
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3 Sri Lanka A
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4 Hong Kong
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Asia Cup rising stars Group B table
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|1 Pakistan Shaheens
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2 India A
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3 Oman
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4 United Arab Emirates
|2
|0
|2
|0