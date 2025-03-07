WPL 2025 GG vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

ALSO READ: Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement aged 40 The 17th T20 match of the Women’s Premier League 2025 between Delhi Capitals Women and Gujarat Giants Women is expected to be an exciting clash, as both teams strive to strengthen their positions in the competition. Delhi Capitals Women have been in excellent form, topping the table with five wins from seven games, while Gujarat Giants Women have gained momentum with two consecutive wins. With playoff spots up for grabs, this match is set to deliver intense and thrilling cricket.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for GG vs DC WPL 2025 match

So far only two matches have been played on the venue in WPL 2025 with Gujarat scoring 186 in the first game. However, the rest of the sides haven't managed to get a big score on the night as UP only managed to get 150 in their 20 overs against Mumbai. The venue has proven to be conducive to high scores, with Beth Mooney having scored a century in the first tie. Due to the heavy dew, the ball is expected to come onto the bat smoothly, providing a favorable environment for the batters to excel.

Ekana cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Women’s T20 records