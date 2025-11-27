WPL 2026 Auction: Remaining purse and player slots for all five teams

ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction promises to be a historic and fiercely competitive event as all five franchises gear up to reshape their squads for the upcoming season. Scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi, the auction will feature a massive pool of 277 players, including top Indian stars and renowned international cricketers fresh from major tournaments like the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

With marquee names such as Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone and Laura Wolvaardt in contention, teams are set to engage in strategic bidding battles to secure key players that can elevate their chances of glory. The excitement is heightened by the introduction of Right to Match (RTM) cards, which allow franchises to retain some of their top performers from previous seasons.

Now, keeping this in mind, let’s take a look at all the rules and teams’ requirements ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction. WPL 2026 auction rules For the upcoming WPL season, each franchise will be permitted to assemble a squad comprising a maximum of 18 players. Across the five teams, a total of 73 vacancies remain, including 23 spots reserved for overseas players, making this one of the most significant auction pools in the league’s history. In a major change to the regulations, the WPL has introduced the option for franchises to use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. Depending on how many players a team has retained, they can exercise up to five RTMs, allowing them to reclaim a player who represented them in the 2025 season.

Teams that opted for fewer retentions now benefit from greater financial flexibility and more RTM opportunities, giving them a strategic advantage as they head into the mega auction. WPL 2026 Auction: RTM rules For the first time in WPL history, franchises will be able to use Right to Match (RTM) cards during the auction. This mechanism gives a team the power to bring back a released player by matching the winning bid. However, the number of RTMs a franchise can use is directly tied to how many players it decided to retain. A full retention of five players leaves a team with no RTM cards, while keeping four players grants one RTM.

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at the remaining purse, RTM cards and players for all five teams. Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals have retained a strong five-player core for WPL 2026, ensuring stability as they enter the mega auction with a modest purse. With several experienced players released and no RTM cards available, their auction strategy will need to be precise to fill crucial gaps across departments. Retained Players: Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Shafali Verma (India), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Niki Prasad (India) Remaining Purse: ₹5.70 crore

Total Slots Left: 13

Overseas Slots Left: 4

RTM Cards: 0 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians have kept five essential players as they aim to rebuild for the new season. Despite releasing several top-tier names, their strong retained core provides a solid foundation. With no RTM options available, the franchise must utilise its limited purse efficiently.

Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Amanjot Kaur (India), G Kamalini (India), Hayley Matthews (West Indies) Remaining Purse: ₹5.75 crore

Total Slots Left: 13

Overseas Slots Left: 4

RTM Cards: 0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending WPL champions, have retained four star performers ahead of the 2026 season. With one RTM card and a slightly bigger purse than DC and MI, RCB are in a favourable position to strengthen their squad during the auction. Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana (India), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Richa Ghosh (India), Shreyanka Patil (India) Remaining Purse: ₹6.15 crore

Total Slots Left: 14

Overseas Slots Left: 5

RTM Cards: 1 Gujarat Giants Gujarat Giants have opted for an extensive overhaul by retaining only two overseas players from their previous squad. With the second-largest purse and three RTM cards, the franchise has ample flexibility to rebuild a competitive team from the ground up.