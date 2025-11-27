WPL 2026 Auction: World cup champions who broke the bank this year

The WPL 2026 Mega Auction lived up to its hype as members of India’s ODI World Cup–winning squad continued to dominate the spotlight. While big names like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Shafali Verma were already retained by their respective franchises, attention turned to those still available under the hammer. Unsurprisingly, players who played pivotal roles in India’s historic triumph became the focus of aggressive bidding.

Among them, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani, two standout performers from India’s world champion squad, triggered intense bidding wars, securing massive contracts far exceeding their base prices. Their skyrocketing value reflects the growing trust franchises place in India’s young and experienced match-winners.

Indian World Cup Stars Continue to Command Huge Value ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction The demand for Indian players was expected to be significant, especially with the WPL becoming a breeding ground for domestic and international success. But the jump in bidding for India’s World Cup heroes showcased how much teams value performers who deliver in big moments. While retained stars naturally remained the backbone of most teams, the auction made it clear that even India’s emerging or mid-tier players now carry superstar value thanks to the ODI World Cup victory.

Deepti Sharma to UP Warriorz – ₹3.20 Crore Base Price: ₹50 lakh One of the most complete all-rounders in women’s cricket today, Deepti Sharma unsurprisingly became one of the biggest stories of the WPL 2026 Auction. The UP Warriorz used their Right to Match (RTM) card to bring her back for a stunning ₹3.20 crore, more than six times her base price. Deepti’s World Cup heroics, her ability to anchor innings, bowl economically, and deliver wickets in clutch moments made her one of the most valuable players on the auction table. Shree Charani to Delhi Capitals – ₹1.30 Crore